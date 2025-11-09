Trackside Live: Horses to Follow

Our Trackside Live team of Vicki Gibbins and David Massey flag up their recent eyecatchers including a couple from Bonfire Night.

Angel Gabriel (Ralph Beckett) November 8, Doncaster - Virgin Bet Every Saturday Money Back Cock O'The North EBF Maiden Stakes We’re clinging on to the Flat season by the time November Handicap rolls around, but there was still plenty to see at Doncaster with 124 runners across an eight-race card. In the Cock O'The North EBF Maiden Stakes, it was going to be a big ask for debutants to make an impact on the heavy ground and the second division yielded an eye-catching one-two – Karl Burke’s I’ll Be Back and the Ralph Beckett-trained Angel Gabriel. It was Beckett’s colt who appealed for the purposes of the column. He started slowly, became outpaced at the half-way stage before showing a good turn of foot on the near-side rail. For a few strides, it appeared the colt might pass the more polished I’ll Be Back, but he struggled to find the extra required and finished one length behind. Out of the Group 1 Falmouth Stakes winning mare Nahoodh, Angel Gabriel was a late April foal, not overly big and fit the easy ‘one for next year’ tag once he’s had more time to fill out and develop. Breeding would suggest heavy ground wasn’t his thing – half siblings Etes Vous Prets and Hawkesbury were Black Type winners in Japan and Abu Dhabi, a far cry from the Town Moor mud. Vicki Gibbins

Carlenrig (Dan Skelton) November 5, Chepstow - Heckler And Koch No Compromise Maiden Hurdle 2m3½f Whilst Vicki desperately clings onto what’s left of the Flat season, screaming and kicking as it’s taken away from her, I’ve been throwing myself with abandon into the jumps and with four maiden/novice races on the card at Chepstow I felt it was worth the journey down. It didn’t disappoint, with a whole raft of horses you could take from the day. Carlenrig was paddock pick for the first. Attractive to look at, with size and scope but physique as well, he travellled like a dream into the race having been held up out the back for the first half, and looked a real threat to favourite Rocking Man with three to jump. Harry Skelton never really asked him for maximum effort though, preferring to give Carlenrig a considerate introduction in finishing second, but the pair pulled well clear of anything else and the form ought to work out well. There are winners in the family and on this, I’d say he’ll stay three miles in time, as his pedigree suggests it should. Looks nailed-on for something similar and he’ll keep progressing as the season goes on. David Massey

Good For You (Jane Williams) November 5, Chepstow - Angela Nettlefold Memorial National Hunt Maiden Hurdle 2m It would have been easy to put another Skelton inmate up here in the shape of Double Target, but instead I’ll go with Good For You, who hasn’t hit the heights his pedigree might suggest as yet, but looked more for now than a few of these pre-race and I think, with his under his belt, could be one to have a look at once he goes handicapping. Physically not as imposing as some here (we got back to Double Target for that) but was athletic and well put together, he got himself quite warm in the paddock and on his toes, neither of which was that endearing, but ran a race of some promise, not able to go with the leaders from two out but far from knocked about in the process. Hopefully he’ll learn to settle better, which can only help his cause, but he’s one to keep an eye on once he steps into handicaps. Two miles and good/good to soft ground should be fine. David Massey