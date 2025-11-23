Trackside Live Horses to Follow including Horaces Pearl and Kateira

A couple from the Skelton stable and a Fergal O'Brien horse who was fifth in Saturday's big handicap hurdle at Haydock feature among the horses to follow.

Getawhisky (Dan Skelton) November 21, Ascot – The Bet With Ascot Donation Box Scheme ‘Introductory’ Hurdle Although not anticipated that a horse-to-follow would come out of the three-runner contests at Ascot on Friday, Dan Skelton’s Getawhisky caught the eye in a race that should have been dominated by either the withdrawn Idaho Sun or the newly-installed favourite Doctor Blue. Sent out in front by Harry Skelton, Getawhiskey was cautious at first, but as she settled into a rhythm, the mare started pricking her ears and measuring the hurdles, beginning to put her two rivals under pressure as she came to the third-last flight. Opinions differ in the in-running comments but the mare appeared to crumple on landing after a positive jump, falling to her knees before completing the course riderless. Although Doctor Blue ran out a convincing winner, there was a moment the mare looked to have her rivals on the run; a small moment in a race which could be overlooked. If her confidence has not been dented by the fall, Getawhiskey looks a winning proposition in mares novice hurdle company – with a matching attractive starting price, given her form figures so far.

Diamond Hunter (Chris Gordon) November 22, Haydock - Newton Novices Hurdle (Grade 2) Sticktotheplan had been the paddock pick for the Persian War at Chepstow on his previous start and once again looked paddock best once the rugs came off, very fit for this, but he could never land a blow against all-the-way winner Diamond Hunter, who was kicking off a very good day for Chris Gordon, the first of three winners for him on the day. Make no mistake, if there was one you wanted to take out of this with the future in mind beforehand it would have been Diamond Hunter. A proper, old-fashioned chasing type, placed in three of his four point-to-points in the spring, I didn’t think he’d have the speed to hold off the more “for now” types but he simply galloped them into submission, never looking likely to relinquish his lead once turning for home. It would be easy to write this off as a bit flukey, but it wasn’t; he’s a good horse and one to follow this winter.

Horaces Pearl (Fergal O’Brien) November 22, Haydock - Betfair Stayers Handicap Hurdle In some ways a strange one to throw into the column, as we tend to identify horses that perhaps we thought weren’t match fit on the day - which Horaces Pearl was - but there are other mitigating factors on the day that make him of interest next time out. As has been the case before, he was on his toes in the parade ring (was one of the later ones to be brought in, connections know he can be a bit keen, I think) but perhaps not to the extent he has been before, and I’d say he’s slowly learning to settle better pre-race. (It took Jonbon about four years to realise winding yourself up pre-race isn’t the way, so there’s hope for all.) On a day when racing prominently was the order of the day, Horaces Pearl was the only one held up at the rear of the field to make any impression at all on the top half of this field, coming with a challenge from three out but weakening from the last. This should have taken a bit of the freshness out of him, and when they find a race where being held up will play to his strengths, he’ll be winning.