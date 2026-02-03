Trackside Live: Horses to Follow from the DRF and Musselburgh

Our Trackside Live team of Vicki Gibbins and David Massey share their horses to follow from the Dublin Racing Festival and Musselburgh.
Western Fold (Gordon Elliott)
February 1 - Leopardstown - Ladbrokes Novice Chase
It may be an odd remark to make about a trainer who took the feature Grade 1 Irish Champion Hurdle on the first/second day of the DRF, but Gordon Elliott’s runners appeared a little hit and miss throughout. Some were race-fit (Brighterdaysahead), some looked like they were slightly short (Ballyfad) and Western Fold simply ‘needed the run’.
For followers of the live service, there was not much further to say about this experienced chaser, who has some eye-catching collateral form with Affordale Fury from October. He would undoubtedly come forward for the outing yet still managed to cause a nervy moment when making eye-catching progress before the last fence to finish second behind Kaid D’Authie.
Bring on Cheltenham, where his experience and improved fitness could pay dividends.
Selma De Vary (Wille Mullins)
February 2 - Leopardstown - Gannon’s City Recovery & Recycling Services Juvenile Hurdle
Willie Mullins’ Cheltenham hand strengthened considerably over the course of the Dublin Racing Festival and it has to be remembered that a second, third or fourth string runner from the Irish powerhouse can be ignored in the market come the Festival.
Selma De Vary, Mullins’ newest French recruit, was making her Irish debut in the Grade 1 - a possible indication of the high esteem she’s held in. She commanded the eye immediately on entry to the paddock; a slender, athletic filly with a dainty poise. Undoubtedly fit, there was no angle for obvious improvement going into the Festival, but her manner suggested ‘new girl at school’ and the team were careful to keep her quietly in a saddling box until required in the parade ring.
We have to be careful not to humanise horse behaviour at times, but we’d be comfortable enough to suggest that a filly who only joined the yard in early January will continue to settle and adapt to her new surroundings over the coming month. Can she reverse the form with Narciso Has? It’s a big ask, but there’s a chance to be taken if the odds are attractive enough.
Scarlet Moon (Archie Watson)
January 31 - Musselburgh - Bet365 Scottish Triumph Hurdle
Couple of things to take form this, the first being that Lord isn’t settling any better pre-race than he was the first time I saw him back at Market Rasen in September. It doesn’t seem to stop him, but equally it’s a trait that has to use up some energy that he could be using in the race and until he does settle, he might find his ceiling a lot quicker than anticipated.
But it’s Scarlet Moon that I want going forward, particularly if they go handicapping with him. He’s a good-looking sort, has a bit of size for hurdling, very athletic and given how well he stayed on the Flat, he’s going to improve again for a step up in trip. Basically found things happening a bit too quickly for him here, and on a track that will test his stamina a bit more, he’ll soon be back to winning ways.
Beachcomber (Jonjo & AJ O’Neill)
February 1 - Musselburgh - Pertemps Network Group Handicap Hurdle
It will come as no surprise that the staying chaser that is Beachcomber towered over his rivals in the paddock but I have to also say it was the best I’ve seen him look for a while, fit and well and clearly in rude health. It’s also less of a surprise, then, that despite the 25-1 starting price that he’s run his best race for a while, having basically fallen out with fences for the best part of a year now. The way he stuck gamely to the task for third suggests the engine is very much intact and this has qualified him for the big one in March, should connections decide to go that way; given that he physically looked better here than previously suggests to me he might be on the way back, and is therefore one of great interest this spring.
