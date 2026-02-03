Trackside Live: Horses to Follow from the DRF and Musselburgh

February 1 - Leopardstown - Ladbrokes Novice Chase

It may be an odd remark to make about a trainer who took the feature Grade 1 Irish Champion Hurdle on the first/second day of the DRF, but Gordon Elliott’s runners appeared a little hit and miss throughout. Some were race-fit (Brighterdaysahead), some looked like they were slightly short (Ballyfad) and Western Fold simply ‘needed the run’.

For followers of the live service, there was not much further to say about this experienced chaser, who has some eye-catching collateral form with Affordale Fury from October. He would undoubtedly come forward for the outing yet still managed to cause a nervy moment when making eye-catching progress before the last fence to finish second behind Kaid D’Authie.

Bring on Cheltenham, where his experience and improved fitness could pay dividends.

February 2 - Leopardstown - Gannon’s City Recovery & Recycling Services Juvenile Hurdle

Willie Mullins’ Cheltenham hand strengthened considerably over the course of the Dublin Racing Festival and it has to be remembered that a second, third or fourth string runner from the Irish powerhouse can be ignored in the market come the Festival.

Selma De Vary, Mullins’ newest French recruit, was making her Irish debut in the Grade 1 - a possible indication of the high esteem she’s held in. She commanded the eye immediately on entry to the paddock; a slender, athletic filly with a dainty poise. Undoubtedly fit, there was no angle for obvious improvement going into the Festival, but her manner suggested ‘new girl at school’ and the team were careful to keep her quietly in a saddling box until required in the parade ring.

We have to be careful not to humanise horse behaviour at times, but we’d be comfortable enough to suggest that a filly who only joined the yard in early January will continue to settle and adapt to her new surroundings over the coming month. Can she reverse the form with Narciso Has? It’s a big ask, but there’s a chance to be taken if the odds are attractive enough.