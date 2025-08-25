Trackside Live: Handicappers to follow from York Ebor Festival

The Trackside team are back with their second update following the Ebor Festival - all the handicappers worth noting for the weeks and months ahead.

Jordan Electrics (Jim Goldie) August 20 - Hong Kong Jockey Club World Pool Handicap August 23 - Sky Bet Constantine Handicap Jordan Electrics was always going to be one of my four to follow from York after his run on Wednesday regardless of what he did on Saturday, as I thought a lot went wrong for him Wednesday and he was better than that, so all Saturday’s run did was back up that initial impression, and he goes straight to the top of the list for Ayr/Doncaster now. After a couple of runs this year I was expecting Jordan Electrics to be approaching something like match fitness on Wednesday but in truth I did think he was perhaps a run short of that, and others made a bit more appeal on the day. The race itself didn’t go as I expected either, with Paul Mulrennan deciding to go down the middle rather than track the pace to his left, and he was basically done by halfway and allowed to come home in his own time. Saturday was a much better effort. Allowed to tank along on the front, he only gave best in the last 100 yards, and looking a much happier horse altogether. Take your pick of the Ayr Gold Cup, where he’s won a couple of times and finished a close fifth in the Gold Cup last year, or the Portland at Doncaster, which could suit just as well. I wouldn’t want genuinely soft ground for him at either venue, but that aside, I want to be on.

Northern Express (Michael Dods) August 21 – Clipper Handicap There’s an obvious concern with Northern Express - his advancing age, seven - which means he’s not going to be getting any better, but let’s focus on the positives here, because there’s a few of those and they all suggest a Northern Express win might not be too far away now. Firstly, he looked a picture in the paddock, getting a very positive comment from us at Trackside and indeed the “thumbs-up” emoji for those that we really like (and we don’t give those out willy-nilly, let me tell you). Connections were trying a few new things here, with David Egan taking over from Paul Mulrennan and his usual headgear, the cheekpieces, left at home. All that resulted in Northern Express running his best race for a while, beaten less than two lengths, sticking gamely to his task once headed, a most meritorious effort. Given his love of York, it would make sense to keep an eye out for him at one of the remaining fixtures this season, particularly as he doesn’t mind a bit of cut either. The handicapper should leave him alone for this, and from a mark 7lb lower than the start of the season, he can make it pay.

Northern Express - not over the hill yet

Love Talk (Grant Tuer) August 23 – Melrose Handicap The Melrose was as competitive as ever, and it was pleasing to see previous column favourite Daiquiri Bay run a cracker to finish third - onwards and upwards with him - but of the others, it was Love Talk that was the surprise package of the paddock. She looked an absolute picture, really coming to herself and perhaps that’s not a massive surprise, given her valuable Goodwood win in the 2yo Fillies Series Final came in the September, and with some rain now on the horizon (allegedly) her turn might not be far away again this year. Essentially this was biting off a bit more than she could chew, but she travelled amenably at the back of the field and for a few strides looked like she might get involved for the minor placings as some of her better-fancied rivals started to fall away, but her effort flattened out and ultimately appeared not to stay the trip. Watch for her over 10f-12f when there’s some cut around this autumn, and she’s eligible for much easier company than this too. Could pop up at a nice price.

Tarriance (left) won the Melrose but Love Talk is worth tracking

Majestic Warrior (James Tate) August 23 - Sky Bet Ebor Handicap Two things to say about Majestic Warrior regarding his paddock appearance before the Ebor - one, he’s a magnificent horse to look at, and two, we (that’s Vicki and I) both thought he’d come on plenty for the outing after a 133-day absence. Clearly not the easiest to get right, his previous win at Thirsk back in April (that seems a long way away now, doesn’t it?) came off the back of a near two-year absence, but the bottom line with him is he’s won three of his five starts and has bags of talent. He came to throw down a challenge two furlongs out and that challenge only flattened out late, which only went a fair way to backing up that visual impression beforehand. If he can be kept sound and we see him a bit more than has been the case, you’d fancy there’s more races in him and almost certainly another big handicap. One you definitely want onside.