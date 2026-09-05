The Trackside Live team are at Haydock Park for the Betfair Sprint Cup card, get paddock verdicts, results, replays and reaction here.

All times BST. Please refresh for updates.

Parade ring updates 1 Galilean Quality - 2 Mythical Bay - 3 Pierre Grosse - 4 Asia Force - 5 Lopeo - 6 Reem Rak - 7 Bridge Of Eagles - 8 Cotton Bud -

Full result 1. FIRST LAW 6/4 favourite

2. Rocket Boy 15/8

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Winning reaction William Buick: "I landed in front and he didn't know what to do. He only just got narrowly in front at Sandown so it was the first time he's been in front for that long on a racecourse so a good performance I thought. "It was a learning curve and the end product was very good. "We'll see what Charlie [Appleby] and the team want to do, he's a nice horse and there's plenty to work with ahead of next year and the way the ground is today, any performance like that you have to be very pleased with."

Verdict Arthurian (1) best for today, for all he'll come on again.

Parade ring updates 1 Arthurian - two handlers and red hood, under control at present. Has some length to him, nicely built. Bit green still, will come on mentally. 2 First Law - the biggest of these, looks classy; will come on again physically, but a good-looking individual for next year. 4 Rocket Boy - by contrast [to 5], very chilled. Compact, sprinting type of a 2yo, looks well. 5 Romanza - on toes. Quite tall, has size, will make a 3yo. Needs to settle. 6 Theheatison - compact, but quite strong; no major faults to report but others make more overall appeal.

Full result and report 1. PERSICA 100/30

2. The Lost King 6/1

3. Fondo Blanco 11/1

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Winning reaction James Doyle: "He's a good character, a great horse for the guys and the owners are good fun too. I've been told they're watching from a pub in London so hopefully they'll celebrate. "I was surprised the photo took so long, I didn't think there was any doubt. It was all straightforward, I got out into a lovely pitch behind Hankelow, he relaxed well, moved through the race good and he gets through this ground well. "It's pretty tough, the ground is hard work and there's a bit of a headwind."

Persica just gets up at Haydock

Verdict A good looking field, as you'd expect. Persica (4) makes most appeal today. No major negatives here.