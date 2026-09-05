The Trackside Live team are at Haydock Park for the Betfair Sprint Cup card, get paddock verdicts, results, replays and reaction here.
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Parade ring updates
1 Galilean Quality -
2 Mythical Bay -
3 Pierre Grosse -
4 Asia Force -
5 Lopeo -
6 Reem Rak -
7 Bridge Of Eagles -
8 Cotton Bud -
Full result
1. FIRST LAW 6/4 favourite
2. Rocket Boy 15/8
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Winning reaction
William Buick: "I landed in front and he didn't know what to do. He only just got narrowly in front at Sandown so it was the first time he's been in front for that long on a racecourse so a good performance I thought.
"It was a learning curve and the end product was very good.
"We'll see what Charlie [Appleby] and the team want to do, he's a nice horse and there's plenty to work with ahead of next year and the way the ground is today, any performance like that you have to be very pleased with."
Verdict
Arthurian (1) best for today, for all he'll come on again.
Parade ring updates
1 Arthurian - two handlers and red hood, under control at present. Has some length to him, nicely built. Bit green still, will come on mentally.
2 First Law - the biggest of these, looks classy; will come on again physically, but a good-looking individual for next year.
4 Rocket Boy - by contrast [to 5], very chilled. Compact, sprinting type of a 2yo, looks well.
5 Romanza - on toes. Quite tall, has size, will make a 3yo. Needs to settle.
6 Theheatison - compact, but quite strong; no major faults to report but others make more overall appeal.
Full result and report
1. PERSICA 100/30
2. The Lost King 6/1
3. Fondo Blanco 11/1
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Winning reaction
James Doyle: "He's a good character, a great horse for the guys and the owners are good fun too. I've been told they're watching from a pub in London so hopefully they'll celebrate.
"I was surprised the photo took so long, I didn't think there was any doubt. It was all straightforward, I got out into a lovely pitch behind Hankelow, he relaxed well, moved through the race good and he gets through this ground well.
"It's pretty tough, the ground is hard work and there's a bit of a headwind."
Verdict
A good looking field, as you'd expect. Persica (4) makes most appeal today. No major negatives here.
Parade ring updates
1 Balmacara - okay, always a little roundy, others make more appeal.
2 Dancing Gemini - first in and is fine, has perhaps looked better in his coat this season, but overall no issues.
3 Fondo Blanco - another rounded individual, light-framed, no issues.
4 Persica - very fit, keeping his physique well this year and coat in good nick too, plenty to like.
5 The Lost King - lovely athletic type, touch keen but nothing that would concern you; makes some appeal.
6 Colori Forever - unsurprisingly, one of the smaller ones in the field, fit but again, others appeal a bit more overall.
7 Hankelow - looked big the last time we saw him, has come on for that run but still a touch of condition.
8 Needle Match - bucking and kicking out, that could have been the announcement being made right beside him at the time, started him a bit; fit and well, no issues.
9 Redemption Road - Nothing wrong with Redemption Road, perhaps lacks a little class but hard to find major fault.
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