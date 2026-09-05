Superior Mile report and replay: Persica edges thriller

Persica showed tremendous tenacity to edge out The Lost King and land the Betfair Backs Opinions Superior Mile Stakes at Haydock.
The race became a war of attrition inside the final furlong and having taken up the running, the James Doyle-ridden winner was immediately pressed by the runner-up and in the same King Power silks Fondo Blanco.
The front two flashed past the together but the photographic evidence showed Persica had held on by a nose.
The winning rider said: “I’ve not sat on him before, but I’ve seen plenty of him and he’s owned by some fantastic people who are a joy to ride winners for. I thought I’d held on. The ITV van was following me which is generally a good sign, and I did think I’d won. He excels on this ground and dropping back in trip on it today was always going to suit him.”
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