Almeraq makes a statement in Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock

A 25/1 winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot, he didn't enjoy the undulations of Newmarket in the July Cup but freshened up for Haydock he proved himself a worthy champion.

Almeraq clipped heels and fell heavily on September 7 2025, an incident that ended the career of jockey Jim Crowley, but almost a year on he is a dual Group 1 winner.

However, Almeraq was last off the bridle and being a fresh horse in the soft conditions William Haggas' horse bounded clear for a widening four-and-a-quarter-length success.

The 9/4 favourite cruised through the contest under Tom Marquand and took a lead off Paborus who was also travelling well deep into the contest as the field made a beeline for the stands' side.

Marquand said: "That was unbelievable. We all have opinions about horses and all of us were in the camp of slower ground and we'll see a better horse, then he did what he did at Ascot on quick ground and it does leave that element of doubt in your mind but, my god, there's no doubt today - he was by far superior from some way down and he's absolutely smoked them.

"I was on the back of James [Doyle] thinking Kind Of Blue was the horse to beat and he got squeezed a bit of room and Danny [Tudhope, Paborus] was going the best so I hopped over onto him.

"I started his engines and then asked him to wait for a second and he didn't really know what I was asking him to do because I don't think he's been in that position, on that faster ground you're always the hunter and he's always stretching himself whereas today he was so, so comfy.

"It's amazing and it's testament to the Somerville Lodge team to bring horses back, like this guy, and just nurture him into the horse that he is; it's a privilege to be a part of the team."

Maureen Haggas said: "He was phenomenal, he really was, a bit goosebumpy.

"We know he loves the ground because he won really well on soft ground at Ayr last year and he's got great big feet on him. Really, to do what he did at Royal Ascot was pretty special on ground that probably isn't his favourite but he looked phenomenal today.

"Not only that [his fall at York] but as a two-year-old he flipped over backwards in his stable and landed on the manger and fractured his skull. We hope to keep this third life going! The fall he had last year, it takes a hell of a horse to get up from that and do what he's done this year. Andrew Tinkler rides him at home every day and does a brilliant job with him because he's a beast. All the guys at home who look after him, he's a very talented horse but it takes a lot of people, our physio team and all sorts of people who make it happen.

"I would think so, if he's all okay, it [Ascot on Champions Day] seems the obvious place to go."