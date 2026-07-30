Trackside Live from Glorious Goodwood: parade ring updates and selections

The Trackside Live team are back on the Downs to bring you their views from the paddock on day three of Glorious Goodwood. Get verdicts, results, replays and reaction here.

All times BST. Please refresh for updates.

Parade ring updates 1 Schrodinger’s Cat - doesn’t appeal on fitness. 2 Baker Blue - fit and well, no issues. 3 Naana’s Shadow - very on toes, typical for her. 4 Manatee Mehmas - good looking physical, fit and strong. 5 Dazzling Haze - should come on for run. 6 Miss Yechance - on toes but tremendously lean, high level of rib. 7 Pilu - fit and well, similar to Newmarket. 8 Shes Got A Brother - very fit, one of the better models. 9 River Spey - in good order, fair definition. 10 Old Is Gold - not bad after a short break but will improve for this. 11 One And Gone - looks in good order, little edgy but well managed. 12 Quantum Power - a little bit lacklustre, doesn’t catch the eye. 13 Kolkata Knight - good level of fitness but quite tense, needs to settle. 14 Noble Vow - good level of fitness. 15 Call Margot - on toes, normal paddock behaviour, fair fitness. 16 U S S Charleston - backs up quickly and looks alright, no better than that. 17 Coyy - plain, no fitness issues, similar presentation to last start. 18 Truly Glamorous - very warm and tense, concern.

Full result 1. DIAMOND NECKLACE 4/6 favourite

2. Friendly Soul 5/2

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Winning reaction Ryan Moore: "She was very competent today, that's the best she's felt, she's improving with her racing. Aidan [O'Brien] said she was up in her weights a bit today so she's obviously thriving. "She's classy, very easy really. Travelled smoothly and quickened up well, she's a little bit idle in front still but she's a proper racing machine. "She gives you a classy feel, every time I've rode her she's travelled with loads of pace, loads of enthusiasm and she has a turn of foot; that's what her father had, a real good turn of foot and that's what's evident with her."

Verdict 4 Diamond Necklace best - but 1 Friendly Soul isn’t as far away as prices would suggest. 2 See The Fire would be a concern.

Parade ring updates 1 Friendly Soul - big, strong mare, still has athleticism and light on her feet, plenty to like. 2 See The Fire - always presents well, but lacks the physical presence of some of these. 3 Botagoz - sizeable three-year-old, tall and strapping filly, will still keep maturing into her frame. 4 Diamond Necklace - well balanced filly, can see why she was such a high value purchase, may not have the size of some but remains an excellent physical with chest and girth. 5 Moments Of Joy - big lean filly, tends to present this way, but very fussy in the head.

Full result 1. ENCELADUS 6/4 favourite

2. Geryon 15/2

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Winning reaction Dylan Browne McMonagle: "He's a lovely, big, straightforward horse. He's done nothing but improve, each run he's getting better, he's sharpening up with experience; I think he's going to be a very nice horse going forward. "I do think he's up to that level [St Legers] with a bit of time but he's doing nothing wrong, he's improving with each run. As you can see he's still a big baby, when he's getting there, he's just doing enough, but he was a good winner. "It was a straightforward race, we went nice and even all the way and he picked up good when I needed to go. He did [handle the track], he's a lovely, big mover. He handles that ground well and I think he's got a bit of class; he's a horse to look forward to and one to keep an eye on."

Enceladus strides out in the Goodwood sunshine

Verdict Not a great field. For all 6 Shaihaan might come on a touch he's the best of them today. Good size, fills the eye.

Parade ring updates 1 Geryon - was fine early, teeth grinding and has got himself a bit warm, on toes. 2 Bay Of Brilliance - looks a bit on the small side compared to a few of these; fit, but doesn't jump out at you. 3 Enceladus - just a little keen, handler is keen to get a lead; good looker, very fit. 4 Magnetude - presents the same much of the time, warm and a touch outclassed on looks. 5 Sahara King - strong sort, looks well, might come on a fraction for this after 40 days away but by no means unfit. 6 Shaihaan - lovely type, strong core and very well made; maybe just a touch heavy, but appeals all the same. 7 Venetian Lace - coat looks a bit dull on what can be seen, but wait for rug off for confirmation.

Full result 1. MAN'S BEST FRIEND 11/2

2. Adaay Of Scarlett 8/1

3. Night In Vegas 6/1

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Winning reaction Ryan Moore: "Wayne said he liked him when he won at Naas there last week. "He's a fast horse, beautiful pedigree. He would have been an unlucky loser, luckily he got out just in time. He can only get better. "It's the first time I've sat on him, he's a strong horse, lot of speed, good future."

Ryan Moore has a pat for Man's Best Friend

Verdict 4 Flann Sunna clear best.

Parade ring updates 1 Adaay Of Scarlett - presented better this season, little poor through the coat and getting warm. 2 Big Cigar - sprinting type, well muscled and hard, plenty to like. 3 Cut A Dash - always been a good physical, presents well again, likeable. 4 Flann Sunna - immediately caught the eye, compact, powerful, nothing to dislike. 5 Hickory Lad - caught the eye at Epsom and hasn’t really jumped out since, fit and fine. 6 Jaan Ki Tukri - was an early season two year old and presents the same, racy and agile. 7 Man’s Best Friend - wouldn’t be at the standard of some of the better O’Brien horses we’ve seen; compact sprinter. 8 Mr Macartney - looks little plain against some of these, nice physical for sprinting though. 9 Night In Vegas - very fit and lean, better physicals in the field 10 Where Love Lies - tall, strapping type, will make a lovely three year old.

Full result 1. CIARRAI ABU 100/30 favourite

2. Bourbon Blues 25/1

3. Evanesco 11/1

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Winning reaction George Wood: "It's the first time I've had much to do with him but he's always looked a bit quirky in the past. He's not the most straightforward but he's got an engine and hopefully he's only going one way. "He quickened up nicely between the pack and I had to get to the front too soon to get my gaps, he had a good look round when he hit the front but luckily he's got a bit of ability. "Fair play to Harry for dealing with him every day."

Ciarrai Abu wins again at Goodwood

Verdict 10 Dark Whisper and 12 Ciarrai Abu best pair.

Parade ring updates 1 Bourbon Blues - stocky build, tends to present similar, fine. 2 Evanesco - presents well, always tends to. 3 Harmonics - late in the paddock, two handlers, doesn’t appeal on fitness. 4 Gonna Fly - little rangy, others appeal more. 5 Savvy Disko - very fit, has two handlers, better physicals available. 6 Decade Of Time - strong physical, tall and strapping, little keen. 7 Birgham Dub - looks a little heavy, others appeal more on fitness. 8 Lion Of Alba - seen him look better this season, for all he’s fit. 9 Dial Me In - very on toes and shouting, unusual behaviour for one for the yard. 10 Dark Whisper - well balanced, well muscled, good walk, likeable. 11 Strength Of Spirit - on toes and needs to settle. 12 Ciarrai Abu - has got quality and presence, makes plenty of appeal. 13 Loz Vegas - fit and well, no negatives. 14 Lean D’aislingean - has got very toey, would be a concern.

Market Movers Coral are the official partner of the Qatar Goodwood Festival presented by Visit Qatar and their David Stevens said: "After a glorious Wednesday for punters, with the first five favourites doing the business, we are hoping for some more favourable results on day three. "A couple of contenders have attracted support in the opening Coral Kincsem Handicap. Ciarrai Abu is a solid 3/1 favourite for Harry Eustace, while the Joseph O'Brien-trained Dial Me In has been clipped into 6/1 from 7/1. "The unbeaten Flann Sunna is a clear 11/8 market leader for the Richmond Stakes as Simon and Ed Crisford bid to win the race for a second time. Eve Johnson Houghton’s Night In Vegas is the each-way alternative, now 11/2 from 13/2. "In the Gordon Stakes, it could be the turn of Donnacha O'Brien, with his Shaihaan into 6/1 from 15/2. “Later on the card, Naana's Shadow and Pilu are attracting support in the Buccellati Handicap for Katie Scott and Roger Teal respectively. The former is the 4/1 favourite from 11/2, while the latter is 13/2 from 15/2. "Overall, this looks a trickier day for backers as we look to claw back Wednesday's losses." The press release was sent out at 1138