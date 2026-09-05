The Trackside Live team are at Doncaster for day two of the Betfred St Leger Festival. Follow their paddock verdicts with results, replays and reaction.
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15:00 - Betfred Howard Wright Doncaster Cup Stakes (Group 2)
Paddock updates
2 Ascending - big strong type, not appealing this season in the same way as 2025
8 Winday - light framed and very fit, little busy but can’t fault readiness
3 Berkshire Sundance - best presentation for a while, definitely improved from Goodwood
4 Beylerbeyi - alert and moving well, has presented in good order on last two starts
1 Caballo De Mar - gone notably backwards since York, very tentative and unsure
5 Epic Poet - starting to get warm, fit
8 Winday - very on toes entering paddock
7 Peace Belle - fit and well, not out of place
Paddock verdict
3 Berkshire Sundance preferred
14:25 - Carlsberg Danish Pilsner Flying Childers Stakes (Group 2)
Paddock updates
10 Fast Track - always been an eye catching physical, has presence and looks in good order again
7 Sale Shark - probably the best presentation all season, small and agile with high level of definition
5 Flann Sunna - impressed at Goodwood last time and does not catch the eye in the same way here; stocky colt
1 Agamemnon - plain and unassuming, lacks quality of some
9 Crownbreaker - considerably less fussy than latest start where she was very on toes; okay
8 Tokaido - physically forward, two handlers but remaining calm, looks well
11 In The Black - very on toes and needs to settle, makes little appeal
2 Carry The Flag - lengthy through the back, two handlers and a little fussy at times, fine but no better
4 Final Objective - small and compact, fitter than they tend to present from the yard, plenty to like
6 Ronson - big imposing physical although others beginning to catch up, lacks class against some
3 El Floridita - tends to be on toes and nervy, similar presentation and hard to like given expenditure of energy
Paddock verdict
7 Sale Shark and 10 Fast Track best pair
Full Result
1st Final Objective 9/4 fav
2nd Crownbreaker 16/1
3rd Flann Sunna 3/1
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Paddock updates
10 Tolstoy - fit and well, perhaps improved for the run at York
5 Caragio - notable definition after a small break
3 Bella Bisbee - not the best mover and doesn’t stand out
4 Berry Clever - in good order
9 Serious Look - big, athletic type, no fitness issues
1 Nyman - backs up quickly and has taken the race well; likeable
11 Celtic Chariot - shine to coat, one of the better models
8 Quiet Resolve - busy in the walk, others preferred
2 Anthropologist - walking well, in good order
7 Little Miss India - two handlers, keen and needs run
6 Feel The Need - best presentation for a few outings, appeals
13 Wield - fussing and a little keen, no fitness questions
16 Espona Bay - fit and well, one of the better types
Paddock verdict
5 Caragio and 11 Celtic Chariot best pair
Full Result
1st Tolstoy 8/1
2nd Feel The Need 20/1
3rd Caragio 7/2 joint-fav
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Paddock updates
8 Forbidden Fire - small and bay, unlike chestnut siblings! Professional after only 1 run and can’t fault fitness.
5 Rock Montreal - raw-framed still and will undoubtedly be a better three year old once he’s filled out. Lovely at this stage and has a great demeanour to match.
3 Kach Above - physically forward and muscular, well balanced. No negatives but others stand out more.
6 Varzi - smaller of the Burke pair and preferred one. Good top line, muscular.
7 Vega King - similar presentation to York, others appeal more, for all he’s fit and fine.
4 Nabati - compact and powerful type, close coupled. Very fit and professional despite the red hood.
2 Engraved - Green and neighing on entry to the paddock. Will learn plenty.
1 Dandyman Dan - very on toes and skittish, similar to Ascot. Plain physical, doesn’t draw the eye for all he’s fit.
9 Minkaas - plain in the coat, makes little appeal.
Paddock verdict
4 Nabati and 5 Rock Montreal best two, 4 Nabati is very much the today horse and clear pick.
Full Result
1st Forbidden Fire 9/2
2nd Rock Montreal 5/2
3rd Nabati 1/1 fav
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Reaction from winning connections
Winning rider Oisin Murphy told ITV Racing: "Her dam won the Juddmonte International - so she's bred to be really good - and her work since her debut win has been exceptional. She got lonely in front.
"Hopefully she has a very big future. She's [only] as big as her mother who got better and better, so hopefully she will keep improving like her."
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