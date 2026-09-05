The Trackside Live team are at Doncaster for day two of the Betfred St Leger Festival. Follow their paddock verdicts with results, replays and reaction.

All times BST. Please refresh for updates.

15:00 - Betfred Howard Wright Doncaster Cup Stakes (Group 2) Paddock updates 2 Ascending - big strong type, not appealing this season in the same way as 2025 8 Winday - light framed and very fit, little busy but can’t fault readiness 3 Berkshire Sundance - best presentation for a while, definitely improved from Goodwood 4 Beylerbeyi - alert and moving well, has presented in good order on last two starts 1 Caballo De Mar - gone notably backwards since York, very tentative and unsure 5 Epic Poet - starting to get warm, fit 8 Winday - very on toes entering paddock 7 Peace Belle - fit and well, not out of place Paddock verdict

3 Berkshire Sundance preferred

14:25 - Carlsberg Danish Pilsner Flying Childers Stakes (Group 2) Paddock updates 10 Fast Track - always been an eye catching physical, has presence and looks in good order again 7 Sale Shark - probably the best presentation all season, small and agile with high level of definition 5 Flann Sunna - impressed at Goodwood last time and does not catch the eye in the same way here; stocky colt 1 Agamemnon - plain and unassuming, lacks quality of some 9 Crownbreaker - considerably less fussy than latest start where she was very on toes; okay 8 Tokaido - physically forward, two handlers but remaining calm, looks well 11 In The Black - very on toes and needs to settle, makes little appeal 2 Carry The Flag - lengthy through the back, two handlers and a little fussy at times, fine but no better 4 Final Objective - small and compact, fitter than they tend to present from the yard, plenty to like 6 Ronson - big imposing physical although others beginning to catch up, lacks class against some 3 El Floridita - tends to be on toes and nervy, similar presentation and hard to like given expenditure of energy Paddock verdict

7 Sale Shark and 10 Fast Track best pair Full Result 1st Final Objective 9/4 fav 2nd Crownbreaker 16/1 3rd Flann Sunna 3/1

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Tolstoy and Niall Madden win the Leger Legends

Paddock updates 10 Tolstoy - fit and well, perhaps improved for the run at York 5 Caragio - notable definition after a small break 3 Bella Bisbee - not the best mover and doesn’t stand out 4 Berry Clever - in good order 9 Serious Look - big, athletic type, no fitness issues 1 Nyman - backs up quickly and has taken the race well; likeable 11 Celtic Chariot - shine to coat, one of the better models 8 Quiet Resolve - busy in the walk, others preferred 2 Anthropologist - walking well, in good order 7 Little Miss India - two handlers, keen and needs run 6 Feel The Need - best presentation for a few outings, appeals 13 Wield - fussing and a little keen, no fitness questions 16 Espona Bay - fit and well, one of the better types Paddock verdict

5 Caragio and 11 Celtic Chariot best pair Full Result 1st Tolstoy 8/1 2nd Feel The Need 20/1 3rd Caragio 7/2 joint-fav

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Forbidden Fire wins under Oisin Murphy at Doncaster

Paddock updates 8 Forbidden Fire - small and bay, unlike chestnut siblings! Professional after only 1 run and can’t fault fitness. 5 Rock Montreal - raw-framed still and will undoubtedly be a better three year old once he’s filled out. Lovely at this stage and has a great demeanour to match. 3 Kach Above - physically forward and muscular, well balanced. No negatives but others stand out more. 6 Varzi - smaller of the Burke pair and preferred one. Good top line, muscular. 7 Vega King - similar presentation to York, others appeal more, for all he’s fit and fine. 4 Nabati - compact and powerful type, close coupled. Very fit and professional despite the red hood. 2 Engraved - Green and neighing on entry to the paddock. Will learn plenty. 1 Dandyman Dan - very on toes and skittish, similar to Ascot. Plain physical, doesn’t draw the eye for all he’s fit. 9 Minkaas - plain in the coat, makes little appeal. Paddock verdict

4 Nabati and 5 Rock Montreal best two, 4 Nabati is very much the today horse and clear pick. Full Result 1st Forbidden Fire 9/2 2nd Rock Montreal 5/2 3rd Nabati 1/1 fav

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