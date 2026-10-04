Trackside Live for Future Champions Festival at Newmarket: parade ring updates and selections

The Trackside Live team are providing parade ring updates and selections from Newmarket's two-day Dubai Future Champions Festival. Follow all the action here.

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16:45 - Newmarket Pony Academy Pride Stakes (Group 3) (Fillies & Mares) Paddock updates 8 Della Pace - will improve for the run 10 Lizzana - very keen and has got warm; shown this behaviour before and very fit 9 Felicitas - always been a good looking filly and catches the eye again; good level of definition 2 Miss Wong - very keen and needs to settle; concern 14 Rose Ghaiyyath - usually look fitter from the yard, others appeal more 1 Francophone - strong and workmanlike, probably appealed more earlier in the year 11 On Message - second handler added as swishing her tail and working herself up, negative 17 Touleen - tends to be fairly consistent in presentation, fit and well enough 12 Pacific Mission - never stands out in the coat, typical presentation with good level of fitness 4 Noche Clasica - good shine to coat (all the Bethell horses have presented that way today) and well muscled 5 Patagonia Girl - very lean, stands out 15 Silver Lake - tricky judgement given these fillies have got very wet in the rain; walks well, fit but have preferred on other runs 16 Song Of The Clouds - lovely stamp of a filly; big chest and strong, plenty to like 3 Naga - little edgy at times but no major concerns, connections keen to get her out onto course Paddock verdict

16 Song Of The Clouds and 9 Felicitas liked Full Result 1st Song Of The Clouds 11/4 fav 2nd Silver Lake 7/2 3rd Pacific Mission 20/1

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16:10 - Godolphin Under Starters Orders EBF Boadicea Stakes (Listed Race) Paddock updates 9 Midnight Tango - full bodied filly, fair rib definition 13 The Prettiest Star - always been leggy and athletic but hasn’t progressed physically through the year - fit and well for today 14 Zen Diva - quite a solid filly, has a wide chest and big strong hindquarters, plenty to like 6 Hollywood Treasure - lean but getting on her toes in the wind, little edgy 10 Rogue Attraction - walks well, narrow and slender through the neck, fine 12 Sing The Blues - not the best in the coat but powerful and muscular, makes appeal 11 Ruby's Angel - ribby, lean over hind end, in good order 1 Dance In The Storm - can get very on toes and much more relaxed today, very fit as you’d expect to see 5 Golden Palace - compact and very sweaty 8 Lady Youmzain - like this, very leggy and athletic, likeable 4 Cherry Baker - heavy from this yard, would be a concern 3 Magic Basma - leggy and walks well: fine 7 Isle Of Fernandez - some definition and looks okay, not a stand out Paddock verdict

14 Zen Diva and 12 Sing The Blues best pair Full Result 1st Ruby's Angel 16/1 2nd Zen Diva 4/1 3rd Magic Basma 9/1

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15:30 - bet365 Old Rowley Cup Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Paddock updates 11 Kahin - lengthy and athletic, Haggas runners can carry a bit of condition over ribs but think will improve 10 Lord d'Or - carrying a little condition for a Balding runner, others preferred 3 Spyce - looks far better than recent runs, notable 9 Liberate - really taken by this physical, two handlers but more because of his size than behaviour 1 Archers Bay - big strong type, liked last start and appeals again 6 Turty Tree - tall and slender framed, fit and well 4 Into The Light - compact, doesn’t appeal on fitness 5 Study Of Words - walks well but another that might improve for the run 7 Devil's Peak - left late to paddock, moves well and relaxed, fine 2 Decade Of Time - big strong colt, plenty to like Paddock verdict

1 Archers Bay and 9 Liberate best pair Full Result 1st Study Of Words 10/1 2nd Lord d'Or 11/1 3rd Decade Of Time 10/3

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14:57 - bet365 Fillies' Mile (Group 1) Paddock updates 2 Exceptionally - slender, tall filly, not much resemblance to half brother City Of Troy. Athletic but lacks the quality of others. 1 Dancing Destiny - little, busy filly. Not much of her physically, small frame. Quick and agile rather than obvious miler. 4 Haven - has some appeal; walks well, moves well, falls short of the best of the AOBs 3 Forbidden Fire - surprised by improvement from Doncaster; tiny filly but she has grown and lengthened 8 Scommessa Sicura - lengthy and athletic, has always presented consistently through the season 6 Musical Times - very fit, tuned to the minute. Walks well and has a wonderful temperament; never turns a hair, hard to fault 7 Rogue Passion - Bethell team have brought her here in top condition; shine to coat and strong muscular definition. Two handlers but easily managed with only the occasional edgy moment. Not the biggest but lengthy through the back. 5 Lex Victoria - nervy and tense at first, relaxing in places. Very fit, plenty of definition but still learning on the job compared to others Paddock verdict

6 Musical Times is best, with 3 Forbidden Fire second choice - be concerned about the 5 Lex Victoria's inexperience Full Result 1st Musical Times 4/9 fav 2nd Haven 28/1 3rd Forbidden Fire 8/1

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Reaction from winning connections Winning jockey William Buick told ITV Racing: "As soon as we went to the rails I was worried. I had loads of horse and confidence and it was tricky to get out of "She was incredibly brave, and well on top at the end. We did our best to get her beaten! "She relaxed beautifully, is growing up the whole time, and really developing. She's a lovely filly."

14:25 - Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards Challenge Stakes (Group 2) Paddock updates 1 Holguin - stockily built but free moving grey, not a forlorn hope; like his manner 5 Flora Of Bermuda - always presents the same, consistent appearance, no negative or positive change from last start 4 Time To Turn - stockily built, will come forward for the run 6 Pina Sonata - big strong filly, not turning a hair in windy conditions, likeable 3 Witness Stand - bandaged in front, fit and muscular, keen and walking out well 2 Never So Brave - lean and muscular; as he tends to present, no major change Paddock verdict

Given the main two always present well, little to learn on paddock. Taken by the 6 Pina Sonata, good physical. Full Result 1st Never So Brave 4/1 2nd Flora Of Bermuda 85/40 fav

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Reaction from winning connections Winning rider Oisin Murphy told ITV Racing: "He's so intelligent. Things haven't gone the way he wanted but today the setup was like a piece of work "I wanted to keep cover for as long as possible "He's a Group 1 horse and I love riding him."

13:50 - Godolphin Lifetime Care Oh So Sharp Stakes (Group 3) (Fillies) Paddock updates 4 Forest Berry - business like walk, solidly built, fit and fine 9 Miss Kodi - fit and professional, walks well, knows the job 2 Chasing Daylight - a little flighty and better settled behind another runner, leggy and athletic, likeable type but likely to improve for experience - whatever happens today 12 Sea Venture - tail swishing and strong, others appeal more 3 Dark Issue - well balanced, fairly closely put together filly, very relaxed; fine 15 Thuritha - makes little appeal on fitness, still quite babyish 7 Lola De Valence - coat has gone, muscular behind and calm 1 Celestia - having the occasional moment but doesn’t lack quality, well defined 8 Minkaas - a little busy in the walk but curious rather than tense. Athletic physical. 11 Polyxena - taken by this filly last time and she appeals again; strong and physically forward compared to some 5 Golden Ring - quality filly as you’d expect to see from the yard; little to fault on fitness 16 Topaz - small and slender but plenty of definition, fit 13 Siena Storm - wouldn’t put you off, walks well, fit 14 Sweltering - busy little filly, keen to get on with things, walks well Paddock verdict

11 Polyxena keeps taking the eye at every glance and the professionalism of 9 Miss Kodi really appeals in a mixed field. 11 Polyxena and 9 Miss Kodi best pair. Full Result 1st Lola De Valence 40/1 2nd Sweltering 11/2 3rd Topaz 17/2

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Reaction from winning connections Winning rider Saffie Osborne told ITV Racing: "She gave me a lovely feel going down. Rod [Millman] is a good judge and he told me she doesn't deserve to be that sort of price. "She feels a lot bigger when she's moving, she's got a massive action on her. When they quickened she got a bit lost but when we hit the rising ground she ran on really well."

13:15 - Newmarket Academy Godolphin Beacon Project Cornwallis Stakes (Group 3) Paddock updates 4 Minster Man - makes appeal as a sprinting type, close coupled and powerful. Cross noseband. 11 Fast Track - has been presenting consistently fit; little on toes today compared to normal 5 Mussab - very small and doesn’t fill the eye, hard to like from a paddock perspective 10 Bint Archange - narrow, slender filly, walks well, fine 3 Marco Polo - growing into his frame but still lacks the physical presence of others from the yard and in this field 1 Carry The Flag - lengthy and tall, has physical presence, looks better than Doncaster 8 This Moment - very on toes but easily managed by handler, fit 12 In The Black - on toes and has a bit of a presence about him, fit and well 7 Perfect Strike - beautiful walker, big physical and captures the eye, plenty to like 9 Armor Supreme - likeable filly, over steps in the walk and uses her body, very professional 6 Never Enough - still quite babyish and fussing in the head, would be a concern today 2 Flann Sunna - small and together, hasn’t physically improved through the season, fine Paddock Verdict

4 Minster Man and 7 Perfect Strike easily best Full Result 1st Mussab 8/1 2nd In The Black 9/2 3rd Fast Track 4/1

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