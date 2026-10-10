Trackside Live for British Champions Day at Ascot: recap the parade ring updates and selections

Recap as the Trackside Live team provided parade ring updates and selections from Qatar Racing British Champions Day.

All times BST. Please refresh for updates.

16:35 - Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By Qatar Racing) Paddock updates 17 Fifth Column - always appeals from a paddock perspective; in good order again, best of Gosdens 21 Tribal Chief - walks well, good level of definition 10 Bullet Point - catches the eye but does tend to; no issues 20 Gavriel - okay, but no better 5 Indalo - presented better earlier in the season 7 Torito - will come forward for the run 3 Jagged Edge - big horse, okay fitness but no standout 9 Valvano - little strong but plenty of definition 14 Whip Cracker - fit, walks out well 6 Ebt's Guard - standard presentation, tends to carry condition 12 Classic - little tense through neck, okay 15 Scoville - keen with two handlers, does tend to present that way 19 Brian - powerful compact type, okay 18 Hickory - in very good order 13 Mister Winston - tall, strapping type, appeals 2 Room Service - fit and well 1 Persica - appealed more earlier in the season, others preferred 11 Colori Forever - very fit 16 Excellent Believe - okay, no better 8 Orandi - late to paddock, okay but toey Paddock verdict

11 Colori Forever, 17 Fifth Column and 13 Mister Winston best trio Full Result 1st Fifth Column 22/1 2nd Indalo 16/1 3rd Ebt's Guard 11/1 4th Scoville 4/1 fav

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Buick is all smiles on Ombudsman

Paddock updates 3 Calandagan - probably one of the best sightings of him; always a plain gelding who doesn’t stand out but very relaxed, very fit 1 Almaqam - really caught the eye earlier in the season, makes little appeal here, lacks the stand out quality 6 Constitution River - not walking out well, very quiet. Has really appealed in the past, doesn’t catch the eye in the same way. 2 Bay City Roller - small and closely put together, preferred at Longchamp, looks quiet today 4 Devil's Advocate - busy and walking out well, fit and fine 5 Ombudsman - slender and in fair order although nowhere near the peak of earlier in the season Paddock verdict

3 Calandagan best Full Result 1st Ombudsman 5/4 fav 2nd Calandagan 5/2

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Reaction from winning connections William Buick told ITV Racing: "He really is [outstanding]. He showed how versatile he is.It can get very tactical and I didn't want to rely on luck - I wanted to make my own. I wanted to show everyone how good he is! "He's the kind of horse who really gets your heart beating!" Winning joint-trainer John Gosden added: "William was riding him very confidently and he showed that good turn of foot today. At York he just span his wheels. Rab [Havlin, rider of Devil's Advocate] set nice even fractions and it was a special performance from a special horse."

15:20 - Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (Sponsored By Qatar Racing) (Group 1) Paddock updates 1 Dancing Gemini - tends to present with condition over the ribs, normal paddock appearance for him and doesn’t stand out 11 Zavateri - fussy and starting to get warm, which he can do. Compact and well muscled 2 Docklands - has been disappointing on paddock this season and whilst not back to his best, he looks improved. 6 Gstaad - in fair order, walking well and relaxed (has been known to get sweaty) but nowhere near his best this season 5 Zeus Olympios - best sighting all season and looks comparatively fresh to the rest of the field; slender and athletic 7 Hawk Mountain - big strong type, looks in okay order 4 Ten Bob Tony - on toes, can get this way but he’s definitely full of it, in good order 9 Rayif - walking around like he owns the parade ring, tail swishing, compact and powerful, plenty to like 3 More Thunder - a little tense at times but always tends to appeal, in okay order 8 Needle Match - lacks presence compared to some of these, just okay 10 Talk Of New York - big type, never overly impresses in the paddock and similar comments apply, in fair order Paddock verdict

5 Zeus Olympios and 9 Rayif best pair Full Result 1st Talk Of New York 3/1 2nd Ten Bob Tony 7/1 3rd Rayif 10/1

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Reaction from winning connections William Buick told ITV Racing: “Credit to Charlie [Appleby, trainer] and the team, they've done a great job. “He’s a very smart horse – a slow learner but he’s really come good. It’s lovely to see him reach his full potential – he's finally being able to show what he can do.”

Minnie Hauk wins the Fillies & Mares

Paddock updates 8 Inis Mor - back to being very on toes in the paddock; would be a concern as had improved 12 Sugar Island - angular and light; always presents this way, but unusually keen, concern 10 Lilt - getting very busy and head tossing, but fit and well. Just needs to settle. 3 Kalpana - in great order again, showing no ill effects from Longchamp 7 Believed - leggy and athletic but getting very warm, concern 1 Coedana - well built filly, has plenty of size and does stand out against some of these who look over the top 6 Tajlina - really catches the eye, very fit after a break 4 Minnie Hauk - hard to make a case for, doesn’t look overly fit and fussing. 5 See The Fire - small and fit, always presents well, typical of her in paddock 11 Sparan Nua - two handlers and very keen, calmer when she ran second at York 13 Symbol Of Majesty - narrow filly, very fit, in good order Paddock verdict

6 Tajlina and 1 Coedana best pair Full Result 1st Minnie Hauk 5/1 2nd Believed 16/1 3rd Lilt 6/1

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Reaction from winning connections Ryan Moore told ITV Racing: “She’s performed the best she has all year – a great effort just 13 days on from the Arc. “A few things haven't gone right all year, but she did everything lovely today and I was able to sit with Sugar Island “She had more class than them today.”

Almeraq wins the Champions Sprint

Paddock updates 7 Marvelman - catches the eye early, in great order with high level of definition 9 Paborus - probably the best sighting all season, big strong type. Not an obvious sprinting physical, but hard to fault. 3 Great Wish - solid build, in fair order 1 Almeraq - more toey than he has been in the past but nothing of concern; in good order 14 Power Blue - notably relaxed compared to others, lengthy and moves well 11 Coppull - makes little appeal today; not same presentation as when winning at Newbury, poor in the coat 10 Prince Of India - always a good looking type and pleases the eye again 2 Binhareer - plain compared to some, okay and no better 4 James's Delight - walks well, okay but no better 5 Jasour - very relaxed for him; can get toey, starting to be more reliable in the paddock 15 Samangan - solidly built type, hefty frame, similar appearance to Longchamp 13 Poatan - busy in the walk, close coupled type, makes little appeal 6 Kind Of Blue - tall, strong, in fair order 16 Soul Love - getting very toey, sweating, concern 8 Mitbaahy - on toes, okay but no better 12 Division - slender type, looks in okay order Paddock verdict

7 Marvelman and 1 Almeraq best pair Full Result 1st Almeraq 11/10 fav 2nd Paborus 18/1 3rd Division 17/2

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Reaction from winning connections Tom Marquand told ITV Racing: “He’s a phenomenal horse. He’s proved his versatility. He's a three-time Group 1 winner – all on different ground. I wasn't concerned about the ground, he’s won on good to firm. “He ran down a pretty tough target there as Paborus got a march on us on the rail. We picked him up in strides at Haydock but today it took half a furlong. “He’s unreal.”

Mount Atlas and PJ McDonald after winning the Long Distance Cup

Paddock updates 4 Gregory - has sharpened up from Newmarket; such a good looking horse, plenty to like 7 Queenstown - impressed at Longchamp, a little more more on edge here, big muscular sort 3 Daiquiri Bay - best sighting all season, has really progressed into a Group horse, notable 8 Quickthorn - has improved considerably for fitness from York, showing far more definition 1 Amiloc - athletic and leggy, okay but others catch the eye far more 6 Opportunity - has taken the eye this season, good looking slender type, lacks the stand out quality in this field 5 Mount Atlas - lacks the quality of some; fit, tends to present in a similar way, fine 10 Amelia Earhart - progressed physically in the second half of the season, has filled into a big strapping filly, no fitness questions 9 Highwayman - looked well, but didn’t stand out in the Leger field, similar comments apply 2 Caballo De Mar - a very difficult horse to judge on paddock, often runs better when not catching the eye. Looks better than Paris. Paddock verdict

3 Daiquiri Bay best, 4 Gregory second best Full Result 1st Mount Atlas 33/1 2nd Queenstown 14/1 3rd Highwayman 7/4 favourite

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Reaction from winning connections PJ McDonald told ITV Racing: “This is the place where I want and need to ride winners – I've got more years behind me then ahead! Great to be part of the team, a polite, great team They've got a lot of confidence in me which gives me confidence. I'm very happy to be a small part of a huge team. “How brave was he in the last furlong? I travelled so well and I was so happy all the way round. I had to let Rossa [Ryan] make his move [on Amiloc], so I switched out and then was lucky enough to switch back in. He responded for me and stuck his head out.”

Night In Vegas (6) gets there under Charles Bishop

Paddock updates 1 Adaay Of Scarlett - consistency of presentation has been really key with this horse; has looked fit and well on every start this season 9 Theheatison - doesn’t present like a long shot; shine to the coat, strong and muscular 2 Arapaho Gold - very on toes in the pre-parade; can get keen but this the worse he’s been in recent starts. Would be a concern. 7 Oakford - muscular and strong top line, has been toey in the pre-parade with two handlers, would prefer him to settle 10 Victory Gold - hard fit and catches the eye, strong and slender 3 Confucius - very relaxed, walks well and uses his body as a result, okay but no better 11 Speed Of Sound - big strong type, looks better than when winning at Doncaster but lacks the quality of some. 4 Crusherman - very fit, will fill into frame as a three year old, has been very toey which is unusual for Meehan runners 8 Satellite Of Love - stocky built, fairly similar presentation to usual, never jumps out 6 Night In Vegas - small and compact, a proper sprinting type, in good order 5 Inner City Blues - two handlers, presented better at Newmarket, has got warm between back legs Paddock verdict

10 Victory Gold best, would be concerned with behaviour of the 2 Arapaho Gold Full Result 1st Night In Vegas 5/2 2nd Arapaho Gold 9/4 fav 3rd Satellite Of Love 4/1

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