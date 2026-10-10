Trackside Live for British Champions Day at Ascot: recap the parade ring updates and selections

Recap as the Trackside Live team provided parade ring updates and selections from Qatar Racing British Champions Day.
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16:35 - Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By Qatar Racing)
Paddock updates
17 Fifth Column - always appeals from a paddock perspective; in good order again, best of Gosdens
21 Tribal Chief - walks well, good level of definition
10 Bullet Point - catches the eye but does tend to; no issues
20 Gavriel - okay, but no better
5 Indalo - presented better earlier in the season
7 Torito - will come forward for the run
3 Jagged Edge - big horse, okay fitness but no standout
9 Valvano - little strong but plenty of definition
14 Whip Cracker - fit, walks out well
6 Ebt's Guard - standard presentation, tends to carry condition
12 Classic - little tense through neck, okay
15 Scoville - keen with two handlers, does tend to present that way
19 Brian - powerful compact type, okay
18 Hickory - in very good order
13 Mister Winston - tall, strapping type, appeals
2 Room Service - fit and well
1 Persica - appealed more earlier in the season, others preferred
11 Colori Forever - very fit
16 Excellent Believe - okay, no better
8 Orandi - late to paddock, okay but toey
Paddock verdict
11 Colori Forever, 17 Fifth Column and 13 Mister Winston best trio
Full Result
1st Fifth Column 22/1
2nd Indalo 16/1
3rd Ebt's Guard 11/1
4th Scoville 4/1 fav
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Paddock updates
3 Calandagan - probably one of the best sightings of him; always a plain gelding who doesn’t stand out but very relaxed, very fit
1 Almaqam - really caught the eye earlier in the season, makes little appeal here, lacks the stand out quality
6 Constitution River - not walking out well, very quiet. Has really appealed in the past, doesn’t catch the eye in the same way.
2 Bay City Roller - small and closely put together, preferred at Longchamp, looks quiet today
4 Devil's Advocate - busy and walking out well, fit and fine
5 Ombudsman - slender and in fair order although nowhere near the peak of earlier in the season
Paddock verdict
3 Calandagan best
Full Result
1st Ombudsman 5/4 fav
2nd Calandagan 5/2
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Reaction from winning connections
William Buick told ITV Racing: "He really is [outstanding]. He showed how versatile he is.It can get very tactical and I didn't want to rely on luck - I wanted to make my own. I wanted to show everyone how good he is!
"He's the kind of horse who really gets your heart beating!"
Winning joint-trainer John Gosden added: "William was riding him very confidently and he showed that good turn of foot today. At York he just span his wheels. Rab [Havlin, rider of Devil's Advocate] set nice even fractions and it was a special performance from a special horse."
15:20 - Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (Sponsored By Qatar Racing) (Group 1)
Paddock updates
1 Dancing Gemini - tends to present with condition over the ribs, normal paddock appearance for him and doesn’t stand out
11 Zavateri - fussy and starting to get warm, which he can do. Compact and well muscled
2 Docklands - has been disappointing on paddock this season and whilst not back to his best, he looks improved.
6 Gstaad - in fair order, walking well and relaxed (has been known to get sweaty) but nowhere near his best this season
5 Zeus Olympios - best sighting all season and looks comparatively fresh to the rest of the field; slender and athletic
7 Hawk Mountain - big strong type, looks in okay order
4 Ten Bob Tony - on toes, can get this way but he’s definitely full of it, in good order
9 Rayif - walking around like he owns the parade ring, tail swishing, compact and powerful, plenty to like
3 More Thunder - a little tense at times but always tends to appeal, in okay order
8 Needle Match - lacks presence compared to some of these, just okay
10 Talk Of New York - big type, never overly impresses in the paddock and similar comments apply, in fair order
Paddock verdict
5 Zeus Olympios and 9 Rayif best pair
Full Result
1st Talk Of New York 3/1
2nd Ten Bob Tony 7/1
3rd Rayif 10/1
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Reaction from winning connections
William Buick told ITV Racing: “Credit to Charlie [Appleby, trainer] and the team, they've done a great job.
“He’s a very smart horse – a slow learner but he’s really come good. It’s lovely to see him reach his full potential – he's finally being able to show what he can do.”
Paddock updates
8 Inis Mor - back to being very on toes in the paddock; would be a concern as had improved
12 Sugar Island - angular and light; always presents this way, but unusually keen, concern
10 Lilt - getting very busy and head tossing, but fit and well. Just needs to settle.
3 Kalpana - in great order again, showing no ill effects from Longchamp
7 Believed - leggy and athletic but getting very warm, concern
1 Coedana - well built filly, has plenty of size and does stand out against some of these who look over the top
6 Tajlina - really catches the eye, very fit after a break
4 Minnie Hauk - hard to make a case for, doesn’t look overly fit and fussing.
5 See The Fire - small and fit, always presents well, typical of her in paddock
11 Sparan Nua - two handlers and very keen, calmer when she ran second at York
13 Symbol Of Majesty - narrow filly, very fit, in good order
Paddock verdict
6 Tajlina and 1 Coedana best pair
Full Result
1st Minnie Hauk 5/1
2nd Believed 16/1
3rd Lilt 6/1
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Reaction from winning connections
Ryan Moore told ITV Racing: “She’s performed the best she has all year – a great effort just 13 days on from the Arc.
“A few things haven't gone right all year, but she did everything lovely today and I was able to sit with Sugar Island
“She had more class than them today.”
Paddock updates
7 Marvelman - catches the eye early, in great order with high level of definition
9 Paborus - probably the best sighting all season, big strong type. Not an obvious sprinting physical, but hard to fault.
3 Great Wish - solid build, in fair order
1 Almeraq - more toey than he has been in the past but nothing of concern; in good order
14 Power Blue - notably relaxed compared to others, lengthy and moves well
11 Coppull - makes little appeal today; not same presentation as when winning at Newbury, poor in the coat
10 Prince Of India - always a good looking type and pleases the eye again
2 Binhareer - plain compared to some, okay and no better
4 James's Delight - walks well, okay but no better
5 Jasour - very relaxed for him; can get toey, starting to be more reliable in the paddock
15 Samangan - solidly built type, hefty frame, similar appearance to Longchamp
13 Poatan - busy in the walk, close coupled type, makes little appeal
6 Kind Of Blue - tall, strong, in fair order
16 Soul Love - getting very toey, sweating, concern
8 Mitbaahy - on toes, okay but no better
12 Division - slender type, looks in okay order
Paddock verdict
7 Marvelman and 1 Almeraq best pair
Full Result
1st Almeraq 11/10 fav
2nd Paborus 18/1
3rd Division 17/2
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Reaction from winning connections
Tom Marquand told ITV Racing: “He’s a phenomenal horse. He’s proved his versatility. He's a three-time Group 1 winner – all on different ground. I wasn't concerned about the ground, he’s won on good to firm.
“He ran down a pretty tough target there as Paborus got a march on us on the rail. We picked him up in strides at Haydock but today it took half a furlong.
“He’s unreal.”
Paddock updates
4 Gregory - has sharpened up from Newmarket; such a good looking horse, plenty to like
7 Queenstown - impressed at Longchamp, a little more more on edge here, big muscular sort
3 Daiquiri Bay - best sighting all season, has really progressed into a Group horse, notable
8 Quickthorn - has improved considerably for fitness from York, showing far more definition
1 Amiloc - athletic and leggy, okay but others catch the eye far more
6 Opportunity - has taken the eye this season, good looking slender type, lacks the stand out quality in this field
5 Mount Atlas - lacks the quality of some; fit, tends to present in a similar way, fine
10 Amelia Earhart - progressed physically in the second half of the season, has filled into a big strapping filly, no fitness questions
9 Highwayman - looked well, but didn’t stand out in the Leger field, similar comments apply
2 Caballo De Mar - a very difficult horse to judge on paddock, often runs better when not catching the eye. Looks better than Paris.
Paddock verdict
3 Daiquiri Bay best, 4 Gregory second best
Full Result
1st Mount Atlas 33/1
2nd Queenstown 14/1
3rd Highwayman 7/4 favourite
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Reaction from winning connections
PJ McDonald told ITV Racing: “This is the place where I want and need to ride winners – I've got more years behind me then ahead! Great to be part of the team, a polite, great team They've got a lot of confidence in me which gives me confidence. I'm very happy to be a small part of a huge team.
“How brave was he in the last furlong? I travelled so well and I was so happy all the way round. I had to let Rossa [Ryan] make his move [on Amiloc], so I switched out and then was lucky enough to switch back in. He responded for me and stuck his head out.”
Paddock updates
1 Adaay Of Scarlett - consistency of presentation has been really key with this horse; has looked fit and well on every start this season
9 Theheatison - doesn’t present like a long shot; shine to the coat, strong and muscular
2 Arapaho Gold - very on toes in the pre-parade; can get keen but this the worse he’s been in recent starts. Would be a concern.
7 Oakford - muscular and strong top line, has been toey in the pre-parade with two handlers, would prefer him to settle
10 Victory Gold - hard fit and catches the eye, strong and slender
3 Confucius - very relaxed, walks well and uses his body as a result, okay but no better
11 Speed Of Sound - big strong type, looks better than when winning at Doncaster but lacks the quality of some.
4 Crusherman - very fit, will fill into frame as a three year old, has been very toey which is unusual for Meehan runners
8 Satellite Of Love - stocky built, fairly similar presentation to usual, never jumps out
6 Night In Vegas - small and compact, a proper sprinting type, in good order
5 Inner City Blues - two handlers, presented better at Newmarket, has got warm between back legs
Paddock verdict
10 Victory Gold best, would be concerned with behaviour of the 2 Arapaho Gold
Full Result
1st Night In Vegas 5/2
2nd Arapaho Gold 9/4 fav
3rd Satellite Of Love 4/1
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Reaction from winning connections
Winning jockey Charles Bishop said: "I was relieved. I had a lovely run through but the first two just got away from me a little bit. I thought I was running out of time but we got there in the nick of time. This horse is an absolute warrior, he doesn't know how to get beat. Credit to Eve [Johnson Houghton and all her team."
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