Trackside Live blog updates from Ascot on Saturday

Recap our final Trackside Live blog before Christmas as Impose Toi took centre stage at Ascot.

Wilful is a big winner for the O'Neills

15:35 Ascot Rotary Club Festive Handicap Hurdle Post-race reaction: Winning trainer Jonjo O’Neill: “It is nice to see them come out of it (the shut down), and come out of it well. It is great for the staff and everyone involved as everyone gets a bit down when things are down, but that is only natural and human. We have had supportive owners and that is what we need. “It was a good run at Chepstow and he has come forward from there. He is going in the right direction. We did look at the Greatwood, but there weren’t firing at the time. We are very lucky that we have good owners that waited and gave him time. “That is the answer to everything really. Patience is the name of the game. We will go back to the drawing board and have a look in the morning and make a plan. The William Hurdle could be a target, but we will work back from where we think we can go.” Result: 1st Wilful 15/2 2nd Hot Fuss 33/1 3rd Alexei 85/40 fav 4th Mondo Man 7/2

Verdict:

12 and 7 best pair Parade ring updates: Hot Fuss - compact, little on toes, fine Wilful- okay after short break, well muscled Alexei - different type to the normal Tizzard horse, a little keen but was the sam at Cheltenham, very fit Faivoir - well behaved and fit, one of the better runners Wreckless Eric - another one on toes, very tense, needs the run Welsh Charger - purposeful walker, in good order, no negatives Joyeuse - very strong and keen, put behind another runner to settle Mondo Man - lean and well muscled, no negatives to find Fiercely Proud - not one of the best Pauling horses sighted today, still might have some improvement to find Sticktotheplan - has a nice way about him, good demeanour, looks in good order Hardy Du Seuil - fluid mover and quiet, fit and well as they tend to present from the yard Helnwein - wears red hood: strong and hard to manage, would be a concern that he needs containing until the off Live Conti - very tense on return after a break, no fitness questions but may be seen to better effect with the edge taken off

Deep Cave (left) is about to make his winning challenge

15:00 Howden Silver Cup Handicap Chase Post-race reaction: Winning trainer Christian Williams: "He was probably the least experienced in the race so we just took our time and if it didn’t happen today there was going to be plenty of other days for him. This was the big hope this season and we keep praying horses like this turn up. “For him to have gone and done what he has done twice this season is great and hopefully it will be on to bigger targets. It is great to come to Ascot with the family and good owners, and a horse like this with Jack (Tudor) riding is great. “Before Aintree he came to us from France and he didn’t have much of a break. He had a tough time in France as he had two neck breaking falls around Auteuil over the easier fences. Bangor was a great track to start off. He looked a bit cold and jumped a bit big over the first three, but he warmed into it then. He just probably lacked a bit of experience early in the race, but he got a great ride. Jack took his time and produced him at the right time. “We thought it was a little bit of a rush for the Becher Chase so we thought this was the obvious race. We are just trying to work back from the Grand National really. “"He only went up four pounds for Bangor, and he might not quite get in, but there is no panic with him as he was the youngest horse in the race.”

Result 1st Deep Cave 10/1 2nd Leave Of Absence 11/1 3rd Johnnywho 6/1

Verdict

5 and 9 best pair Parade ring updates Victtorino - seen him look better, not as defined as he has been Transmission - okay definition, fine Deep Cave - plain compared to some of these, in fair order to him Hyland - quiet in the paddock which is normal behaviour for him, looks okay but not standing out like he used to Two For Gold - looks really well in the coat, good top line, well muscled, like Johnnywho - well muscled and powerful, easy demeanour Ga Law - on toes and busy, tends to present that way, defined over ribs Pic Roc - another Ben Pauling horse in good order, they’ve been presenting well. No issues. Blow Your Wad - another big, strong gelding, always been a paddock favourite and looks in great order again Henry's Friend - has become warm and a little tense; did the same at Cheltenham but didn’t show the behaviour last season Leave Of Absence - an impressive physical, lovely relaxed demeanour, catching the eye early Threeunderthrufive - good looking individual, tall gelding, defined and fit

Impose Toi overhauls Strong Leader again

Post-race reaction Winning trainer Nicky Henderson: “He doesn’t do a lot in front, but Nico knows that, and he had to time it right, but which he got to precision. That was tidy. The Long Walk has been the established championship for the three milers. He has put himself right in the picture there and I think we know what we have to do next. He has just grown up a lot and kept on improving. He is a lovely character as he does nothing at home. You would despair of him some mornings, but now we have learnt how good he is on the racecourse he can do what he likes in the mornings. You have just got to keep his mind on it. “This is what it is all about. You have got to get the big ones home and the little ones. It strengthens the squad, but I don’t know where the squad is going. It is nice as it is about these big races. It is Plumpton on a Monday and Ascot on a Saturday and wherever they are they have got to do it. It is great when they can come here and do that in the Grade Ones, but he has never stopped improving to be fair. “We were six pounds different to Newbury (with Strong Leader) so he had to improve. I feel sorry for Strong Leader, who is an admirable horse, but we have nailed him twice, and today six pounds worse off, and if anything I think we looked more convincing today.” Result: 1st Impose Toi 3/1 2nd Strong Leader 15/2 3rd Honesty Policy 11/4 fav

Verdict

5 and 9 best pair Parade ring updates: Strong Leader - similar to Newbury, fit and okay, doesn’t stand out when used to a couple of years ago Jet Blue - strengthened and grown a little since last year, looks very well in the coat Altobelli - tends to present well, similar appearance to Ascot last time Honesty Policy - very lean after a long break, on his toes and might need the edge taking off to settle him, but undoubtedly fit Colonel Mustard - front boots, fit and well Impose Toi - presenting the same as Newbury last time, never jumps out particularly Crambo - not come on as expected from seasonal reappearance, calmer than he’s been in the past. Has now got very warm, isn't impressing Doddiethegreat - looks in the form of his life, very fit and full of himself Gwennie May Boy is fine, if a little on the smaller side against a few of these The huge chaser that is Beauport looks fine, very relaxed Potters Charm - immediately very tense, handler has a very tight hold of him, needs to settle. Very fit. Behaviour is getting no better

Etalon on his way to victory at Ascot

13:50 Howden Handicap Chase Post-race reaction Winning trainer Dan Skelton: “That is the best ride you will ever see. Harry has nicked it as he had no right to win whatsoever. He ran ordinary last time. Harry has gone out there and made the most of him, got him into a rhythm and got the others beat. “He held him up at the side of the track. It was the best ride you will ever see. I know everyone credits lots of jockeys but Harry doesn’t get half of the credit that he deserves for good rides as he is riding for us all the time. That is the finest ride you will ever see. “I promise you now that horse might not win for ten runs. Make no mistakes, that is an unbelievable ride as you ride him any other way and he can’t win. After the second jump I thought he had won as Harry could then dictate it.” Result: 1st Etalan 18/1 2nd Scarface 12/1 3rd Issam 5/1

Verdict:

No major stand out amongst these, 2 best Parade ring updates: Scarface - tends to present the same, in okay order, not a stand out Here Comes Georgie - two handlers, very tense, fit General Medrano - big strong gelding, looks fine Rare Edition - tense and has got quite uptight in main paddoc The Famous Five - fit and athletic as expect to see from the yard, has got a little warm. Very on toes switched to main paddock Bad - catches the eye early, neat and well muscled, in good order Matterhorn - looks well for a horse returning after a 209-day break, definition in the hind end Etalon - tends to present well, big gelding who is fit and in good order Issam - strong and has plenty of chest, very fit

Jakar Du Moulin (left) battles to victory

13:15 Karen Codd Novices' Handicap Hurdle Post-race reaction Winning trainer Paul Nicholls: "He ran well that day at Exeter, but as you can see he is still a big baby. Last season he struggled with his breathing. He travelled well, but I couldn’t believe he didn’t win any as he kept stopping so we did his wind. "I thought he would win at Exeter, but it didn’t happen. He has improved and he did that nicely. He is as green as grass as you can see. We spoke about it this morning and Harry said I don’t think there is much pace. I said he is slow and he will gallop so just bowl along in front. "I was always fairly confident he would find enough. He was a bit slow at the last but he kept galloping. He won’t go chasing this season, that will be next season, but that will be when he is at his best. He is no superstar but he will win plenty of staying chases in time.” Result: 1st Jakar Du Moulin 15/2 2nd Duea Au Soleil 8/1 3rd Buzz Iceclear 5/1

Parade ring updates: Verdict

6 and 5 best pair Gasmani - needs the run, big Duel Au Soleil - neat and together as you’d expect from Ben Pauling’s horse, fine Doctor Midas - One of the fitter Henrietta Knight horses we’ve seen in the last few weeks, nice physical as you’d expect Fresh Kicks - very fit presentation for a Henderson horse, has been tense from the outset, especially through neck and shoulders Jakar Du Moulin - fluid walker, uses body well, neat physical, one of the better runners Mount Gay Run - tense and twitchy since switching to main paddock, fit enough but living on his nerves Dixie Mafia - typical point to pointer presentation, deep chest, still might improve Havefunontherun - might be seen to best effect with another run, little more fitness to find Buzz Iceclear - small type, racy. Won’t get much fitter; excellent definition over ribs

Iroko is back in the winning groove at Ascot

12:40 Howden Graduation Chase Post-race reaction Winning trainer Oliver Greenall: "We were saying we might go back to Kelso for the race we were second to Grey Dawning last season. That is over two miles and seven furlongs. It is a nice track, and not many runners go there. We will then probably miss Cheltenham and go straight to the Grand National. “He seems better, but trainers always say they strengthen up and look better. Jonjo comes and rides him and he says he is a lot better.” Result 1st Iroko 2/1 2nd Firefox 8/13 fav Verdict