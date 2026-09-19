Trackside Live blog from Newbury: parade ring updates and selections

Check out the Trackside Live blog from Newbury today with parade ring updates, fast results and free video replays.

All times BST - please refresh for updates 15:55 Conundrum Consulting Handicap Parade ring updates: 1 Garfield Shadow 2 Havana Pusey 3 The Fingal Raven 4 Witch Hunter 5 Aalto 6 Silver Ghost 7 Betty Clover 9 Morte Point 10 Sterling Knight 12 Desert Cop 14 Jonny Concrete 15 Marcellinus 16 Yes I'm Mali 17 Mr Writer 18 Startled 19 Assaranca

15:20 Pump Technology Metro Rod Partnership EBF Novice Stakes Free video replay

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Result 1st Saint Mungo 5/2 fav 2nd Iron Stone Lad 31 3rd Momentsofsurrender 10/1 Verdict:

Not an outstanding field, 3 is still a little clueless but easily the best physical. 17 is over priced. Parade ring updates: 3 Coloniser tall, fluid moving type, catches the eye as a physical 4 Diamondise fair level of definition, unfurnished frame 5 Green Tundra professional for a debutant, fit 7 Iron Stone Lad Green and inexperienced, will improve for experience 9 Lots Road walks well but still appears a little unsure and green 10 Momentsofsurrender walks well and looks professional after a run 14 Saint Mungo solid and muscular, plain as a type but can’t fault fitness 17 Inmyopinion well muscled and physically forward, little fussy but nothing to put you off

14:47 Dubai Duty Free Handicap Free video replay

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Result 1st Balzac 11/2 2nd Paddy The Squire 12/1 3rd Merveilleux Lapin 11/1 Verdict:

6 and 8 best pair Parade ring updates: 1 Paddy The Squire late to paddock, fit and well 2 Old Harrovian hard to fault after a long absence, no fitness concerns 3 Merveilleux Lapin has become very warm on a cold day, fairly measured in behaviour but would be a concern 4 Theory Of Tides will tighten up over the ribs 5 Boyfriend fairly consistent in presentation this season and running accordingly, no concerns 6 Balazac catches the eye, good physical, walks well, fit 7 King's Code makes little appeal, poor in the coat 8 Mr Swivell big imposing physical, good level of rib definition 9 Stem might tighten up a touch, but similar comments have been applied before, tends to carry small amount of condition 11 Capall Rasa no fitness questions after a short break 12 Fantasy Believer 13 Almekarem presented well when winning at Doncaster and similar look here - solid and muscular

14:12 Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes Free video replay

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Result 1st Nabati 7/4 2nd Jolivette 3rd Arapaho Gold 5/4 fav Verdict

1 is clear best; like the 7 as a longer priced alternative for a forecast Parade ring updates: 1 Arapaho Gold best sighting all season; looked a little poor in the coat early on despite being a ball of muscle, has matured and looks in excellent order 2 Adaay Of Scarlett always presents the same, small and racy, no change 3 Cut A Dash grown throughout the season, progressive, little keen 4 Matteo very strong and green, makes little appeal 5 Mr Macarntey two handlers and a little reluctant at times in the paddock; small, racy type but others appeal more 6 Nabati good looking colt, fluid mover and fitter then a previous sighting at Newbury 7 Revels starting to fill out physically, slender type when winning at Goodwood and is a much more rounded model now 8 Jolivette good attitude, little poor in the coat compared to earlier in the season, moves well but others appeal more

13:37 Dubai Duty Free Autumn Cup Handicap Free video replay

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Result 1st Pearl River 9/2 2nd Bulletin 15/2 3rd Primo Lara 11/4 Verdict

12 best, 7 over priced Parade ring updates: 1 Roaring Legend: will come forward for the run 2 Furthur: always a horse who presents well, leggy and moves fluidly, no fitness questions 4 French Duke: narrow but tall gelding, lacking coat condition compared to earlier in the season 7 Real Dream: in good order, preferred of the yards runners 8 Explore: backs up quickly after hurdles win and holding condition in a positive way; looks well in himself 9: Primo Lara in good order, solid and muscular, no issues 10: Bulletin heavy set type, moves well, doesn’t appeal on fitness 11: Oneforthegutter no averse effects for the visor, okay fitness but no better 12 Pearl River: catches the eye, tall, slender colt, leggy and very fit

13:02 Dubai International Airport World Trophy Stakes Free video replay

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Result: 1st Miss Yechance 12/1 2nd Shagraan 11/1 3rd Diligent Harry 18/1

Verdict:

3 best, 11 over priced Paddock updates: 1 Diligent Harry: heavy set type but doesn’t stand out on fitness after short absence 2 Naana's Sparkle: walking around with a bit of presence and there are no fitness questions 3 Redorange: catches the eye as an all round package; good attitude, muscular and powerful. Appeals. 4 Shagraan: needs the run after a short break and unusually relaxe 5 Starlust: impressive physical; stands out on quality compared to the rest of these and probably the best fitness level sighted this season 6: Aspect Island: slender frame type, has looked better this season 7: Dickensian: small; compact type, doesn’t catch the eye particularly 8 Hallo Spaceboy 9 Azure Angel: carrying a little lighter from York, others stand out more. no averse reaction to application of visor 10 First Instinct: small filly, very fit for frame, doesn’t appeal as a physical, weak through the neck but can’t fault level of definition 11 Miss Yechance: very fit, small but angular filly - perhaps lacks the class of some but doesn’t look out of place stepping up in grade