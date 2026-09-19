Trackside Live blog from Newbury: parade ring updates and selections

Check out the Trackside Live blog from Newbury today with parade ring updates, fast results and free video replays.
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15:55 Conundrum Consulting Handicap
Parade ring updates:
1 Garfield Shadow
2 Havana Pusey
3 The Fingal Raven
4 Witch Hunter
5 Aalto
6 Silver Ghost
7 Betty Clover
9 Morte Point
10 Sterling Knight
12 Desert Cop
14 Jonny Concrete
15 Marcellinus
16 Yes I'm Mali
17 Mr Writer
18 Startled
19 Assaranca
15:20 Pump Technology Metro Rod Partnership EBF Novice Stakes
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Result
1st Saint Mungo 5/2 fav
2nd Iron Stone Lad 31
3rd Momentsofsurrender 10/1
Verdict:
Not an outstanding field, 3 is still a little clueless but easily the best physical. 17 is over priced.
Parade ring updates:
3 Coloniser tall, fluid moving type, catches the eye as a physical
4 Diamondise fair level of definition, unfurnished frame
5 Green Tundra professional for a debutant, fit
7 Iron Stone Lad Green and inexperienced, will improve for experience
9 Lots Road walks well but still appears a little unsure and green
10 Momentsofsurrender walks well and looks professional after a run
14 Saint Mungo solid and muscular, plain as a type but can’t fault fitness
17 Inmyopinion well muscled and physically forward, little fussy but nothing to put you off
14:47 Dubai Duty Free Handicap
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Result
1st Balzac 11/2
2nd Paddy The Squire 12/1
3rd Merveilleux Lapin 11/1
Verdict:
6 and 8 best pair
Parade ring updates:
1 Paddy The Squire late to paddock, fit and well
2 Old Harrovian hard to fault after a long absence, no fitness concerns
3 Merveilleux Lapin has become very warm on a cold day, fairly measured in behaviour but would be a concern
4 Theory Of Tides will tighten up over the ribs
5 Boyfriend fairly consistent in presentation this season and running accordingly, no concerns
6 Balazac catches the eye, good physical, walks well, fit
7 King's Code makes little appeal, poor in the coat
8 Mr Swivell big imposing physical, good level of rib definition
9 Stem might tighten up a touch, but similar comments have been applied before, tends to carry small amount of condition
11 Capall Rasa no fitness questions after a short break
12 Fantasy Believer
13 Almekarem presented well when winning at Doncaster and similar look here - solid and muscular
14:12 Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes
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Result
1st Nabati 7/4
2nd Jolivette
3rd Arapaho Gold 5/4 fav
Verdict
1 is clear best; like the 7 as a longer priced alternative for a forecast
Parade ring updates:
1 Arapaho Gold best sighting all season; looked a little poor in the coat early on despite being a ball of muscle, has matured and looks in excellent order
2 Adaay Of Scarlett always presents the same, small and racy, no change
3 Cut A Dash grown throughout the season, progressive, little keen
4 Matteo very strong and green, makes little appeal
5 Mr Macarntey two handlers and a little reluctant at times in the paddock; small, racy type but others appeal more
6 Nabati good looking colt, fluid mover and fitter then a previous sighting at Newbury
7 Revels starting to fill out physically, slender type when winning at Goodwood and is a much more rounded model now
8 Jolivette good attitude, little poor in the coat compared to earlier in the season, moves well but others appeal more
13:37 Dubai Duty Free Autumn Cup Handicap
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Result
1st Pearl River 9/2
2nd Bulletin 15/2
3rd Primo Lara 11/4
Verdict
12 best, 7 over priced
Parade ring updates:
1 Roaring Legend: will come forward for the run
2 Furthur: always a horse who presents well, leggy and moves fluidly, no fitness questions
4 French Duke: narrow but tall gelding, lacking coat condition compared to earlier in the season
7 Real Dream: in good order, preferred of the yards runners
8 Explore: backs up quickly after hurdles win and holding condition in a positive way; looks well in himself
9: Primo Lara in good order, solid and muscular, no issues
10: Bulletin heavy set type, moves well, doesn’t appeal on fitness
11: Oneforthegutter no averse effects for the visor, okay fitness but no better
12 Pearl River: catches the eye, tall, slender colt, leggy and very fit
13:02 Dubai International Airport World Trophy Stakes
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Result:
1st Miss Yechance 12/1
2nd Shagraan 11/1
3rd Diligent Harry 18/1
Verdict:
3 best, 11 over priced
Paddock updates:
1 Diligent Harry: heavy set type but doesn’t stand out on fitness after short absence
2 Naana's Sparkle: walking around with a bit of presence and there are no fitness questions
3 Redorange: catches the eye as an all round package; good attitude, muscular and powerful. Appeals.
4 Shagraan: needs the run after a short break and unusually relaxe
5 Starlust: impressive physical; stands out on quality compared to the rest of these and probably the best fitness level sighted this season
6: Aspect Island: slender frame type, has looked better this season
7: Dickensian: small; compact type, doesn’t catch the eye particularly
8 Hallo Spaceboy
9 Azure Angel: carrying a little lighter from York, others stand out more. no averse reaction to application of visor
10 First Instinct: small filly, very fit for frame, doesn’t appeal as a physical, weak through the neck but can’t fault level of definition
11 Miss Yechance: very fit, small but angular filly - perhaps lacks the class of some but doesn’t look out of place stepping up in grade
16:30 Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Handicap
1 Drymee
2 Abundant
3 Starlight Time
9 Aura Champagne
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