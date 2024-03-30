The Galileo colt was patiently ridden by Ryan Moore but showed a sparkling turn of foot to leave his rivals trailing.

Libyan Glass, with Trawlerman in his wake, had set a modest pace in the two mile contest, only quickening on the turn into the home straight. Trawlerman took up the running but wasn't in front for long as the complexion of the race changed quickly.

None finished faster than Tower Of London, fourth in last year's St Leger and a winner in Saudi Arabia last time, and he swept past his rivals to record a comfortable success.

Al Nayyir was second with Trawlerman getting the better of a bob of heads with fellow Godolphin runner Siskany to claim third.

"Throughout the whole race he had plenty in hand," said Michael Tabor, part of the ownership group.

"Everything suited him; he didn't have the greatest of draws but with two miles, plenty of time to get in a good position and Ryan is Ryan. He's a good horse. It's my first trip to Dubai. It's an extraordinary place, it's incredible, I would never have dreamt how fantastic the place is."

Moore added: "He was better again today. Pace slackened down the back and I had to move forward, he quickened up very well. He was impressive."

There had been late drama at the start with leading fancy Eldar Eldarov, the 2022 St Leger winner, scratched when down at the gates.

Owners' representative Chris Wall said: “The horse next door kicked the stalls and Eldar Eldarov anticipated the start. He jumped up and banged his head and is a bit concussed. He’s gone to the hospital and we’ll wait and see how it unwinds for him.”