Touleen likely to run in Rockfel after impressive Leicester win

Owen Burrows is ready to step Touleen up in class following her smooth success in the Gascare Services EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes at Leicester on Tuesday.
An impressive winner on debut at Newbury, she was sent off 9/4 second best in the seven furlong contest behind 4/11 favourite Zanthos who scored well on her only previous start at Newmarket.
However the market had this badly wrong as William Buick brought the winner to the front approaching the final furlong and she sauntered clear to win by three-and-a-quarter lengths with newcomer Lady Rosisa (8/1) a further two-and-a-half away in third.
“She’s got a great mind on her which is obviously a big plus. She did everything right at Newbury and has done everything right today,” the winning trainer told Racing TV.
“William was very impressed, and you had to be very impressed with her. The second filly had a big reputation as such and the Newsells Park filly has finished third and she looked a real nice filly in the paddock and cost a fair bit at the sales.
“My filly is really exciting and seems very straightforward. William said she just got a little antsy in the stalls, she was in there a little bit of time and we’ll do a little bit of work on that but bar that she was great beforehand, easy to saddle and has a great way about her.
“If she comes out of that OK we certainly have to think about the Rockfel next. She’s a Lope De Vega so I’m thinking she’ll handle a little bit of cut as well. We thought if she could run today and win the Rockfel might be the race and I left her in it this morning.”
