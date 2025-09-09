Touleen likely to run in Rockfel after impressive Leicester win

An impressive winner on debut at Newbury, she was sent off 9/4 second best in the seven furlong contest behind 4/11 favourite Zanthos who scored well on her only previous start at Newmarket.

However the market had this badly wrong as William Buick brought the winner to the front approaching the final furlong and she sauntered clear to win by three-and-a-quarter lengths with newcomer Lady Rosisa (8/1) a further two-and-a-half away in third.

“She’s got a great mind on her which is obviously a big plus. She did everything right at Newbury and has done everything right today,” the winning trainer told Racing TV.

“William was very impressed, and you had to be very impressed with her. The second filly had a big reputation as such and the Newsells Park filly has finished third and she looked a real nice filly in the paddock and cost a fair bit at the sales.