Tote Galway Plate report and replay: Pinkerton powers to victory

Pinkerton kept on strongly in the closing stages to prevail in a typically hard-fought renewal of the Tote Galway Plate.

Despite having won his last two starts at Tipperary and Punchestown in April and May respectively, Noel Meade’s charge was sent off at 20/1 under Donagh Meyler. However, the seven-year-old travelled well throughout and produced a stirring finish to make those odds look generous and give Meade a second success in this €270,000 handicap chase, which he took with Road To Riches a decade ago. Duffle Coat also dug deep up the home stretch to finish half a length back in second at 25-1, with Zanahiyr and Life In The Park just behind in third and fourth. Last year’s winner Ash Tree Meadow set a strong early pace and was still out in front turning for home, but a 15lb rise up the ratings from 12 months ago ultimately took its toll as he slipped backwards late on.

