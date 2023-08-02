Tote Galway Plate report and replay: Ash Tree Meadow brilliant winner

Punting Pointers seleciton Ash Tree Meadow put up a brilliant performance from the front to lift the Tote Galway Plate.

Fourth in the Ballybrit feature 12 months ago, Gordon Elliott’s seven-year-old was given a superb ride by Danny Gilligan, who had the company of the loose Andy Dufresne to deal with at times after he departed at the very first fence. Willie Mullins’ Authorized Art looked a big threat under Danny Mullins after jumping the last, but Gilligan, who is just 17 and only returned from injury last week, kept his cool and his mount was quickly on top again before being kept up to his work on the way to recording a two-and-a-half-length success at 13/2. Another Elliott runner, Hollow Games, took third, with Joseph O’Brien’s A Wave Of The Sea in fourth. Last year’s winner Hewick showed up well for a long way before his big weight began to tell approaching the business end of the contest.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!