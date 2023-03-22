Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: "I believe Totally Charming was due to work this morning although I have no idea how he worked, but he has been well supported and it looks like he will go for the Paddy Power Irish Lincolnshire rather than Doncaster."

The five-year-old, who also has an entry in the Lincoln Handicap at Doncaster for which he is a 20/1 chance, was last seen in action when winning a Town Moor handicap under Ryan Moore and completing his fourth win of the campaign.

Meanwhile, the Tracey Collins and Michael Halford-trained Cosmic Vega will bid to give the duo, who teamed up earlier this month, their first big-race success on Saturday.

The 12/1 shot was also a winner on his last start when proving three-quarters of a length too good for Emporio, who could reoppose and is a 10/1 chance for trainer Donacha O'Brien, in a race run over a mile on heavy ground at Naas back in November.

Halford told @pphorseracing: "The Paddy Power Irish Lincolnshire is the plan - we’re very happy with him and he has wintered well and has been training well. The ground is the key as he handles testing ground and I wouldn’t think we’ll step him up further later – a mile looks a good trip for him.

"We’ll see what this race tells us – he’s crept up the handicap, the ground will have a big say and he’ll probably have a Gladness Stakes entry, but we’ll get this race out of the way first.

"This race has been the target all winter and we’ve been training him for it. He’s as well and as good as he can be without having had a run, the draw will have a big say, but it’s a Lincoln with horses having their first runs and a lot will depend on how forward they are or not.

"We’re hoping that he gives a good account of himself and he’s a very straightforward horse."

Asked how the new partnership with Tracey was coming along, he enthused: “We’ve settled in very well and the partnership began on 1st March officially. It’s working out really well, we’ve been friends for a long time and we’re very happy with the way it’s going.”

The other market movers have been another possible English challenger in William Haggas' Lattam, who is 8/1 (from 12), No More Porter 10/1 (from 16) and Flame Of Eire, who is 10/1 (from 14).