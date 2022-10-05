The writing appeared to be on the wall after a latest setback was announced, and the 2019 RSA Insurance Novices' Chase winner won't be kept in training.

Nicholls told Betfair in a pre-season column: "With Topofthegame the red light is flashing quite strongly after a new issue surfaced so we have no option but to call it a day with him as a racehorse."

Topofthegame won three times under Rules in total and was a gallant second in the 2018 Coral Cup, as well as runner-up in the 2018 Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton and the top-class Mildmay Novices' Chase at Aintree, the race that proved to be his final public outing.

