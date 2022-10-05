Sporting Life
Harry Cobden celebrates as Topofthegame wins the RSA Insurance Chase
Topofthegame: Decision has been made to retire him

Topofthegame retired by Paul Nicholls after latest injury setback

By Sporting Life
17:04 · WED October 05, 2022

Champion trainer Paul Nicholls has confirmed Topofthegame has now been retired having been out of action since April 2019.

The writing appeared to be on the wall after a latest setback was announced, and the 2019 RSA Insurance Novices' Chase winner won't be kept in training.

Nicholls told Betfair in a pre-season column: "With Topofthegame the red light is flashing quite strongly after a new issue surfaced so we have no option but to call it a day with him as a racehorse."

Topofthegame won three times under Rules in total and was a gallant second in the 2018 Coral Cup, as well as runner-up in the 2018 Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton and the top-class Mildmay Novices' Chase at Aintree, the race that proved to be his final public outing.

Click here for our full Paul Nicholls stable tour.

