Topgear and jockey Stephane Pasquier after winning the Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards Challenge Stakes

Topgear storms to victory in Prix Du Palais-Royal

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sun May 25, 2025 · 1h ago

Topgear ran his rivals ragged in the Group 3 Prix Du Palais-Royal at Longchamp.

Winning on seasonal reappearance and completing a seven-furlong hat-trick having signed off last season with Group 3 and Group 2 wins at Longchamp and Newmarket respectively, Christopher Head’s horse went to the head of affairs from the outset and never saw another rival.

Jockey Stephane Pasquier got the son of Wootton Bassett rolling close to the far-side rail from a fair way out and the 6/4 favourite was kept up to his work to hold Sajir (4/1) comfortably at bay. King Gold was third at 33/1.

The race also featured the William Haggas-trained Lake Forest, who proved relatively easy to back on his return to competitive action and could only run on late in the day to fill fourth after being held up at the back of the seven-runner field early on.

Topgear is entered for the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes over six furlongs at Royal Ascot and Head said on Sky Sports Racing: "That's the idea that we have with this horse and we want to make it happen.

"I think he's doing well at the distance and turning or the straight lines is not a problem for him. He's really straightforward and he keeps on beating everybody so it's really a pleasure."

Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair are a top-priced 16/1 for the Ascot Group 1.

