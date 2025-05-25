Topgear storms to victory in Prix Du Palais-Royal

Winning on seasonal reappearance and completing a seven-furlong hat-trick having signed off last season with Group 3 and Group 2 wins at Longchamp and Newmarket respectively, Christopher Head’s horse went to the head of affairs from the outset and never saw another rival.

Jockey Stephane Pasquier got the son of Wootton Bassett rolling close to the far-side rail from a fair way out and the 6/4 favourite was kept up to his work to hold Sajir (4/1) comfortably at bay. King Gold was third at 33/1.

The race also featured the William Haggas-trained Lake Forest, who proved relatively easy to back on his return to competitive action and could only run on late in the day to fill fourth after being held up at the back of the seven-runner field early on.