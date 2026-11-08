Top amateur jockey Derek O'Connor has called time on his career, with Willie Mullins paying tribute to the most successful point-to-point rider of all time.
O'Connor ends his time in the saddle with 253 Rules winners on top of the 1,418 point winners to his name, while he was crowned Irish point-to-point champion jockey for a 12th time in May aged 43 earlier this year.
Under Rules he has enjoyed half a dozen Cheltenham Festival winners plus big-race success elsewhere including Grade 1 victories aboard Edwulf in the 2018 Irish Gold Cup and Kilcruit in the 2021 Champion INH Flat Race at the Punchestown Festival.
"I feel incredibly lucky and privileged to have worked with some of the best people in horseracing; trainers, owners and most importantly the people behind the scenes," O'Connor said in a statement to the Racing Post.
"I am thankful for every day I got the opportunity to put a set of colours on and the enjoyment it brought to myself, my family, trainers, owners and racegoers alike. My association with the [JP] McManus family brought me to places unimaginable for most jockeys. I’ll be eternally grateful.
"To Paul Holden, Robert Tyner, Sam Curling, Pat Doyle, Pauric O'Connor, Wilson Dennison, Colin McKeever, Ian Ferguson and all their families and countless other trainers who have given me opportunities, a huge thank you for your constant support over my career."
Willie Mullins paid tribute to the jockey when interviewed on Racing RV at Naas on Sunday.
He said: "It's fantastic for Derek to retire on his own terms. What a legend in the game, a real horseman and then when he needed to be a jockey, he was a jockey.
"But watching Derek going around a point-to-point field or in a chase where horses need to be guiled around and presented at fences, any young rider should be watching. Sadly they won't be watching him any more but I congratulate him on a huge number of winners.
"The record number of winners in point-to-points... that takes a bit of doing in Ireland.
Ruby Walsh echoed Mullins’ words, saying: "He (O’Connor) was a phenomenal amateur but he made riding horses look really easy and it is not easy. He rode plenty of big winners. He was an incredible horseman and for me he made everything look incredibly easy and that is what made him so good to watch.
"An incredible jockey and it was great to see him last so long but stop when he wanted to stop and do what he wants to do."
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