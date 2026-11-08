O'Connor ends his time in the saddle with 253 Rules winners on top of the 1,418 point winners to his name, while he was crowned Irish point-to-point champion jockey for a 12th time in May aged 43 earlier this year.

Under Rules he has enjoyed half a dozen Cheltenham Festival winners plus big-race success elsewhere including Grade 1 victories aboard Edwulf in the 2018 Irish Gold Cup and Kilcruit in the 2021 Champion INH Flat Race at the Punchestown Festival.

"I feel incredibly lucky and privileged to have worked with some of the best people in horseracing; trainers, owners and most importantly the people behind the scenes," O'Connor said in a statement to the Racing Post.

"I am thankful for every day I got the opportunity to put a set of colours on and the enjoyment it brought to myself, my family, trainers, owners and racegoers alike. My association with the [JP] McManus family brought me to places unimaginable for most jockeys. I’ll be eternally grateful.

"To Paul Holden, Robert Tyner, Sam Curling, Pat Doyle, Pauric O'Connor, Wilson Dennison, Colin McKeever, Ian Ferguson and all their families and countless other trainers who have given me opportunities, a huge thank you for your constant support over my career."