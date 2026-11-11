Ben Linfoot picks out the 10 horses from the entries he wants to see the most at Cheltenham's November Meeting this weekend.

The Cheltenham November Meeting traditionally signals the start of the jumps season proper (no, really, we mean it this time) with a clutch of big names unwrapped amongst a sea of big-field handicaps. Alas, the driest summer in British recorded history (stretching back to 1836) has contributed to watered ground on the Cheltenham Old Course that was officially Good, Good to Firm in places, on Tuesday, although some much-welcome rain to the tune of 6mm fell through the night to ease the ground to Good, Good to Soft in places. It’s fingers crossed, then, that conditions are suitable enough for an array of stars to line up over the three-day meeting, as it would be fabulous to see the majority of these 10 in action at Prestbury Park this weekend.

Cameron De Fiacre – Listed Bumper, Sunday 15.45 You’d think all the interesting horses might’ve run by the closing race on Sunday, but no. Cameron De Fiacre is a most exciting prospect for Jamie Snowden, featuring in the top 10 of Timeform’s Horses To Follow this season, after a taking debut success in the bumper sphere at Fontwell last May. He could go novice hurdling this season depending on how he gets on here, but with Snowden proclaiming him a ‘smashing baby full of potential’ and a ‘high-class horse’ he looks one to follow on Sunday at least. Crystal Island – Novices’ Handicap Chase, Sunday 13:25 Crystal Island missed four months last season between his Ascot and Ffos Las wins but there was nothing wrong with him, Nicky Henderson was simply biding his time after his debut hurdling success ‘took a lot out of him’. A fine prospect, he proved in both of his hurdling wins last season that he copes with better ground and he’ll be of major interest if lining up for his seasonal/fencing debut in the WKD Novices' Limited Handicap Chase over two and a half miles on Sunday. Dallas Star – Grade 2 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle, Friday 15:30 It’s always interesting to see how these 100-plus rated horses from the Flat get on over hurdles and there is added intrigue with Dallas Star given he is owned by Amo Racing and trained by Emmet Mullins. He has started life in his new career pretty well, winning over two miles in a maiden hurdle at Navan before he was turned over at 5/4 when second in a Listed novice up in trip at Limerick last time after a few mistakes. Let’s see how he gets on at Cheltenham. Derryhassen Paddy – Listed novices chase, Friday 13:45 It feels like D-Day for Derryhassen Paddy at Cheltenham on Friday. Lucinda Russell & Michael Scudamore’s horse suffered a stress fracture in his cannon bone on chasing debut when second at Ayr on his only run last season and then he ran like he needed it on his return at Cheltenham last month. He had bags of potential after finishing third in the Albert Bartlett in 2025 and Friday would be a good time to start fulfilling it. Ga Law – Jilly Cooper Veterans’ Handicap Chase, Friday 14:55 Rivals is back on Disney+! But if watching Danny Dyer and friends in steamy tales from Rutshire doesn’t do it for you (what’s wrong with you?) you can pay your own tribute to Jilly Cooper by watching the parachuted in veterans’ chase named in her memory that replaces the Cross Country on Friday. Ga Law, a former Paddy Power Gold Cup winner, is a veteran now, and having dropped 9lb in two runs he has been given a chance by the assessor. Like Rivals, he is definitely worth watching.