Tony Keenan tips: Alpesh Amin appeals at Punchestown

Galopin Des Champs looked one of the best Gold Cup winners this century when winning at Cheltenham last March, and Timeform rated him accordingly with a 180 performance figure, the best in the race since Imperial Commander in 2010.

The form of the blue riband has shown some cracks since however, not least via Bravemansgame yesterday, but even so the favourite should be hard to beat in the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase (2:30), Willie Mullins going for a sixth straight in the race and adept at getting his stars ready for their first start of the season.

Perhaps the most interesting runner in today’s feature is Fastorslow because we should learn more about him. There have been some quare winners of the Irish Gold Cup (Punchestown version) in the past, but he may not be one of them as his win here in April came on just his fifth chase start and two of those were largely irrelevant as he was being built up to spring.

Still, he looks more of a staying chaser than an intermediate trip one and may prefer better ground (some rain forecast through the day on going already described as soft) so perhaps the best time to be with him will be when he steps back up to three miles.

If there is one to be with in the sub-markets, it could be Asterion Forlonge. His course form here is excellent – form figures:1F1U2 – and include a wide-margin win off a handicap chase for novices and a likely win in this race in 2021 only to unseat three out.

He backed that up with a similarly strong but frustrating effort in the King George when falling at the last and after a time off came back in good order last spring, winning a Grade 2 hurdle at Fairyhouse and running second in the Champion Stayers Hurdle back here.