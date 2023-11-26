Tony Keenan tips: Alpesh Amin appeals at Punchestown

Leading Irish expert Tony Keenan kicks off his new Sunday column with a preview of the John Durkan and a selection on Punchestown's under card.
1 point win Alpesh Amin in the 3:00 Punchestown at 6/1 (General)
Galopin Des Champs looked one of the best Gold Cup winners this century when winning at Cheltenham last March, and Timeform rated him accordingly with a 180 performance figure, the best in the race since Imperial Commander in 2010.
The form of the blue riband has shown some cracks since however, not least via Bravemansgame yesterday, but even so the favourite should be hard to beat in the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase (2:30), Willie Mullins going for a sixth straight in the race and adept at getting his stars ready for their first start of the season.
Perhaps the most interesting runner in today’s feature is Fastorslow because we should learn more about him. There have been some quare winners of the Irish Gold Cup (Punchestown version) in the past, but he may not be one of them as his win here in April came on just his fifth chase start and two of those were largely irrelevant as he was being built up to spring.
Still, he looks more of a staying chaser than an intermediate trip one and may prefer better ground (some rain forecast through the day on going already described as soft) so perhaps the best time to be with him will be when he steps back up to three miles.
If there is one to be with in the sub-markets, it could be Asterion Forlonge. His course form here is excellent – form figures:1F1U2 – and include a wide-margin win off a handicap chase for novices and a likely win in this race in 2021 only to unseat three out.
He backed that up with a similarly strong but frustrating effort in the King George when falling at the last and after a time off came back in good order last spring, winning a Grade 2 hurdle at Fairyhouse and running second in the Champion Stayers Hurdle back here.
Enough about the big race, however, as perhaps a better betting contest is the Pertemps Network Group Handicap Hurdle at 3:00. This qualifier has drawn a surprisingly small field of 12 though that has been a theme with the early British qualifiers too and there looks to be no great pace which might help those stepping up in trip, including ALPESH AMIN.
He comes from a yard that have had an excellent 2023, their 15 winners this year their best since 2008, and after finishing off last season with a win at Limerick in March, he caught the eye in a big way on his return when sixth at Galway last month.
That race was won by Buddy One who has followed up since and Alpesh Amin shaped very well under a hold up ride and notably wide trip (was six wide in the dip) before keeping on well late when not getting a hard time.
The Galway race was over 2m6f, and he steps up to three miles now, but he has improved as he has gone up in distance and is bred for stamina too while he finished well last time. Perhaps his biggest issue will be settling early as he can be keen but if he does then there is every chance he can reverse form with a couple that finished ahead of him last time and be competitive here.
Published at 0910 GMT on 26 /11/23
