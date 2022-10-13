Ian Hamilton admitted that the exciting Tommy’s Oscar (11/8) was only “three-quarters fit” after watching him make the perfect start to his chasing career with a gritty winning debut at Carlisle.

The seven-year-old was one of the most improved horses in training last year, recording a victory in a Grade Two contest at Haydock Park and finishing off his season when ninth in the Unibet Champion Hurdle at the Festival at Cheltenham. Standing in his way in the Book Your Christmas Party Now Novices' Limited Handicap Chase over two miles was the in-form Geromino (8/13 favourite), who arrived with a wealth of chasing experience under his belt, having won each of his last four starts. In addition, Geromino was also in receipt of 17lbs. Tommy’s Oscar had got the better of Donald McCain's charge when the pair met over hurdles at Doncaster last year but he was made to work hard to confirm that form here, battling gamely up the hill after jumping the last in unison to prevail by a head under Danny McMenamin.

It was a performance which delighted Ian Hamilton, who owns Tommy’s Oscar and acts as assistant trainer to his wife Ann. He said: “It was a good race and they didn't hang about. He was badly in need of a run, he’s fairly fit but he’ll come on a ton for that. He jumped like a buck and straight as a dye, so he’s a super jumper. We only schooled him once but he’s run in point to points in the past. “He just got a bit upset when we set off from home, I’m sure he was thinking about Cheltenham! He was stomping about in the box and we had to stop and change his rug and he was sweating but he settled down and he was alright when we got here. He is a bit temperamental. "It just wound him up too much at Cheltenham and putting the red hood on him was a mistake as he sweat like hell underneath it. He ran away going to the start and ran away during the race and then into the back of a horse, so it all went to pot really. There were 65,000 people shouting in his ear and he just didn’t like it."

Hamilton had suggested prior to the race that Tommy’s Oscar would likely head back over hurdles in November for the Grade One Fighting Fifth at Newcastle, but he admitted that the plan would change should he be victorious when returning to Carlisle for a valuable graduation race at the beginning of next month (the £50,000 Weatherbys Bank Graduation Chase on Monday 7th November). He continued: “He wasn’t bad there, was he? He was straight as a dye and never touched a twig, he’s only three quarters fit. We’ll look at the valuable graduation race here next month and if he goes and wins that we’ll probably stop over fences. A lot of people say you shouldn’t go back to hurdles (once you go chasing) but I’m pleased we’ve got him and he’s a fair horse.” Tommy’s Oscar was introduced at 33-1 for next year’s Sporting Life Arkle Trophy at The Festival, but Hamilton was quick to play that down. He said: “I’m not going to Cheltenham, no way! Anne wouldn’t go there. We might look at Aintree and the Maghull or something like that down the line, but there’s a long time between now and then.” The runner-up Geronimo saw his run of four straight victories over fences brought to a halt here, but his trainer Donald McCain feels there were plenty of positives to take from running such a smart horse so close. He said: “He is what he is. He’s genuine, he’s tough and he tries and he just wasn’t quite good enough. He’s run to his level and you’d always expect a horse like Tommy’s Oscar to beat him. We were actually a little bit worse off with him today than we were over hurdles last year at Doncaster, so what’s happened should happen to be honest. “I was happy enough until I watched it again and then I saw we were close enough to be a bit disappointed really, but it was a good try. That’ll probably be him now until the spring, but we’ll just keep him hanging around for a few weeks just in case it stays like this."

Rest of the action... This afternoon’s seven race card was a competitive one and another to catch the eye was the Jonjo O’Neill-trained Springwell Bay (2/5 favourite), who made a winning start over hurdles when defeating the similarly promising Iorens (100/30) to land the Hospitality Experiences At Carlisle Novices' Hurdle over two miles and a furlong. The five year old has some smart form under his belt already having finished a fine second to the promising novice chaser Adamantly Chosen in a smart bumper at the 2021 Punchestown Festival and the winning jockey Jonjo O’Neill Jr was impressed with this opening success, which saw him pull clear for a three and a quarter length victory. He said: “The race wasn’t run to suit but we kind of knew that going out, his jumping will improve as he progresses but on the whole I’m very happy. We really liked him last year and it’s great for Gay and Derek and Paul Smith, they’re great supporters of ours and hopefully they’ve got a good one. “Adamantly Chosen beat him in the Land Rover and he’s just won the Grade Three novice chase over at Punchestown yesterday so his form is rock solid so hopefully we’ve got a good two mile novice hurdler.” Elsewhere on the card, it proved to be a good afternoon for promising conditional jockey Jack Hogan, who hit 10 winners for the season when striking on the Fergal O’Brien-trained Mulberry Hill (4/1 favourite) in the Welcome Back To The Jumps Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle over two and a half miles. The six year old showed a good attitude to record a second career success and O’Brien was full of praise for Hogan, who he feels has a bright future. He said: “She deserved that. She’s had the wind op and a tongue tie on and we’ve been very lucky that the syndicate who own her have been very patient. I was a bit disappointed after her last run at Worcester but Paddy (Brennan) wasn’t and we were only beaten five lengths so it actually wasn’t a bad run. "I said to Jack to drop her in and he said she’s travelled lovely so that was great. She’s had to come all the way round them so it was a good run, Jack is a very good rider. He joined us in July and at the minute his 7lbs claim is a gift – so we’ll have to be careful with his last few wins! "Jack and Liam (Harrison) are my claimers this year and Liam is back this week after missing a month with a broken collarbone. I’ve got a good amateur in Tom Broughton who’s ridden a good few winners for us and of course I’ve Fern as well. She’s always texting me asking about rides, so I’ve lots of people to please!" Winning rider Jack Hogan added: “She’s given me a great spin there, we got into a lovely rhythm and she jumped lovely. She’s one of those horses who hasn’t found much off the bridle but the wind op has done its job. She’s improved and she’ll probably improve again. "It’s lovely to hit 10 winners, last season I managed four winners so to ride 10 already is unreal. Hopefully we can keep kicking them in and I’m just going to try and get as much experience as possible and keep building my contacts."