The 40-year-old made the decision to call time on his riding career after being unseated from Ya Know Yaseff at Leicester on Thursday, with the fall prompting him to reassess the future.

He told the Daily Mail: “I had a concussion 10 days ago and I have been concussed a few times in the past. At my age you have to be careful. I feel I have had a bit of a warning and falls I could take in the past are harder to take now.

“There was no concussion after my fall at Leicester but I got a right kicking and I thought I have had my warning now.

“Not everybody gets to go out on their own terms but I am. I am not retiring, I am just changing job, although I don’t know what that job will be yet!”