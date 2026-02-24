Tom Marquand looks ahead to Australia with Dubai Honour

Tom Marquand is looking forward to getting back on board five time Group 1 winner Dubai Honour.
Marquand has enjoyed some big days on Dubai Honour who has won 10 of his 35 races and over £5million in prize money.
Dubai Honour was last in action on the all-weather before Christmas but is due to step back up to the top level in the Tancred Stakes and Queen Elizabeth Stakes in Australia, races he contested last season before finishing fourth at Sha Tin in Hong Kong.
"He's been brilliant," he told Sky Sports Racing. "We've had really good times down in Australia with him, French Group 1 as well. He's a superstar, he just keeps coming back and going again.
"Last year he was second to Via Sistina who was a champion of the division in Australia. We haven't got her to contend with this year but we might have another one in Autumn Glow, she's pretty special.
"He's been beautifully campaigned by William [Haggas] and the team and has been a lot of fun to be part of."
The Somerville Lodge horses in contention for Australia are due to work on Wednesday but Marquand will be in action on Friday at Lingfield's trials day card for the All-Weather Championships.
Marquand won the Sprint Trial on Ferrous, trained by Jack Channon, 12 months ago and rode work for the West Ilsley handler on Tuesday morning.
He said of Ferrous: "I actually saw him this morning, I wasn't on him but I did a piece of work with him, and he looks in fantastic form.
"He's a C&D winner, albeit off a slightly lower weight; this time last year he ran a big race behind Diligent Harry and then he went and won again the other day so the form is rock solid. He's a lovely old horse and can handle the track.
"He went from strength to strength last year and put up some really big performances, I was especially impressed with his win at Newcastle from what is normally a tough position, nose in the wind, straight track can be tough and he still got the job done. I think he's 10lb higher this year so it's a good bit more but this morning he looked in great form."
Marquand partnered Star Of Albion to a ready success in a novice last time and believes the son of Zoustar might be suited by stepping up in grade for the 3 Year Old Trial.
"He made light work of that field as he should have done being rated in the 80s but you can't really tell too much from that. He's not a horse that does a lot when he hits the front, hence the headgear.
"It's a tougher field and a deeper race which I think he's probably one better suited to a stronger race, the tempo there and horses to aim at."
