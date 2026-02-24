Tom Marquand looks ahead to Australia with Dubai Honour

Tom Marquand is looking forward to getting back on board five time Group 1 winner Dubai Honour.

Marquand has enjoyed some big days on Dubai Honour who has won 10 of his 35 races and over £5million in prize money. Dubai Honour was last in action on the all-weather before Christmas but is due to step back up to the top level in the Tancred Stakes and Queen Elizabeth Stakes in Australia, races he contested last season before finishing fourth at Sha Tin in Hong Kong. "He's been brilliant," he told Sky Sports Racing. "We've had really good times down in Australia with him, French Group 1 as well. He's a superstar, he just keeps coming back and going again. "Last year he was second to Via Sistina who was a champion of the division in Australia. We haven't got her to contend with this year but we might have another one in Autumn Glow, she's pretty special. "He's been beautifully campaigned by William [Haggas] and the team and has been a lot of fun to be part of."

