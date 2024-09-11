Tom Marquand has high hopes of Maljoom at Leopardstown

The 26-year-old is set to partner big-race favourite Economics in the feature Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes, while he will also be reunited with his Royal Ascot winner, Donnacha O’Brien’s Porta Fortuna, in the Coolmore America ‘Justify’ Matron Stakes.

However, his book of rides at the Dublin track will also include the William Haggas-trained Maljoom in the Tonybet Solonaway Stakes as the Sussex Stakes runner-up bids to get back on track.

The five-year-old proved far too keen when stepping up in trip and ultimately failing to land a blow in an all-star Juddmonte international Stakes at York.

But given his exemplary form at a mile, Marquand is confident the son of Caravaggio can bounce back to his best amongst Group Two company in Ireland.

Marquand said: “He’s a real solid horse but he just struggled to settle at York. He had the blinkers on and was up in trip and it’s the first time he’s ever done it for whatever reason – hopefully it will be the first and only time he does it.

“If you take that run out of the equation he was second in a Sussex, third in a Queen Anne and is a very talented horse. He’s coming back a peg in grade and if the ground is fast he should go really well.”