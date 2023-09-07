Tom Marquand has high hopes for Sacred in Haydock Park Sprint Cup

Tom Marquand believes the flat track at Haydock Park will be ‘right up the alley’ of Sacred in her attempt to secure a breakthrough Group One success in the Betfair Sprint Cup on Saturday.

The Classic-winning jockey will take the ride on the daughter of Exceed And Excel who features among a final field of 17 runners that will contest the £400,000 six-furlong feature, which forms part of the QIPCO British Champions Series. After making a winning return in the Group Three Fitzdares Chartwell Stakes at Lingfield Park, the William Haggas-trained five-year-old was then denied a first Group One by a neck on her return to six furlongs in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot. Although Sacred tasted defeat on her most recent outing back over seven furlongs in the Group Two Sky Bet City Of York Stakes at York last month, Marquand, who partnered his 1,000th domestic winner at Windsor on Monday, is confident of a different outcome. Marquand said: “I’m looking forward to riding her. There is plenty of moisture in the ground now, but there are a couple of days of drying ground which will help her. She was only just beaten at Royal Ascot and both her runs at York have been below par for whatever reason. “Going back to a flat six furlongs on fast ground should be right up her alley and hopefully we will see her back to where she was before.”