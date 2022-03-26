Sporting Life
Tom Marquand: Sandown four-timer
Tom Marquand

Tom Marquand claimed by team Ireland in 2022 Racing League

By Sporting Life
12:07 · SAT March 26, 2022

Tom Marquand will represent Ireland in Racing League 2022 having been the first pick at this morning’s jockey draft at Doncaster Racecourse.

A total of 108 jockeys signed up for the inaugural draft, with the seven team managers each selecting seven riders in a pre-agreed order to ensure a fair allocation.

Each region will have at least one Group One-winning rider, with notable picks including Frankie Dettori for Wales and The West, Jamie Spencer for The North and last year’s leading jockey Jack Mitchell for The East.

Ireland – Kevin Blake (Team Manager)

  • Tom Marquand
  • Rossa Ryan
  • Jason Watson
  • Tyler Heard
  • Dylan Browne McMonagle
  • Gavin Ryan
  • Billy Lee

Yorkshire – Leonna Mayor

  • Paul Mulrennan
  • David Allan
  • Oisin McSweeney
  • Joanna Mason
  • Cam Hardie
  • William Carver
  • Dougie Costello

The East – Rupert Bell

  • Jack Mitchell
  • Hayley Turner
  • Kieran Shoemark
  • Grace McEntee
  • Luke Morris
  • Ray Dawson
  • Cameron Noble

Wales and The West – Jamie Osborne

  • David Egan
  • Saffie Osborne
  • Adam Kirby
  • Frankie Dettori
  • Callum Shepherd
  • Neil Callan
  • Clifford Lee

Scotland – Linda Perratt

  • Kevin Stott
  • Ryan Sexton
  • Andrew Mullen
  • Ben Curtis
  • Rowan Scott
  • Graham Lee
  • James Sullivan

The North – Mick Quinn

  • Jamie Spencer
  • Paul Hanagan
  • Ben Robinson
  • Connor Beasley
  • Harrison Shaw
  • Pat Cosgrave
  • Lewis Edmunds

London and The South – Matt Chapman

Nicola Currie

Sean Levey

Laura Pearson

Marco Ghiani

Daniel Muscutt

Louis Steward

Eoin Walsh

Ireland team manager Kevin Blake said: “I am really happy. Six out of the seven were selections I thought I might get and the exception to that I am very happy with. It is a nice mix of British-based and Irish-based jockeys, with some of the top lads in Ireland keen to support the concept.

"Gavin Ryan and Dylan Browne McMonagle rode in the Racing League last year and were very keen to be involved again, as was Billy Lee. It will be great to get them over alongside the British-based jockeys headed by Tom Marquand, who was obviously the number one pick."

Rupert Bell, team manager for The East, said: “That was great fun to do. I am delighted as I got most of what I wanted. I kicked off with Jack Mitchell as he was the star of the show last year, helping team talkSPORT win. We have Hayley Turner, Grace McEntee and Luke Morris – some very reliable jockeys who will do our team proud.”

Scotland team manager Linda Perratt said: “I am delighted with my picks. One or two of them were away early, so we kicked on the best we could. I think we have some really good jockeys and some lovely trainers with nice horses. Hopefully, they will be pleased with the picks!”

For more information, please visit www.racingleague.uk.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

