Tom Lacey eyes Premier Novices' Hurdle at Kelso for Montemares

Having surrendered his unbeaten record when finishing fourth in the Grade One Challow Novices’ Hurdle at Newbury last month, the five-year-old will now drop down in both class, and trip, for a crack at the Grade Two test on February 28.

And Lacey believes the £80,000 two and a quarter mile test will prove the ideal port of call for the Frontiersman gelding, who prior to his latest defeat claimed wins at Hereford and Market Rasen.

Lacey said: “He was entered at Cheltenham for about twenty minutes, but I decided to pull him out as I thought it would be the wrong thing to do.

“He has had three relatively quick runs and he will now go to Kelso for the Premier Novices’ Hurdle.

“I want to drop him back from two and a half miles as I don’t think he truly stayed the Challow trip.

“We started him just under two and a half miles purely because the race was framed to suit him. Thankfully it was that trip as he didn’t know what to do.

“It was like he had never seen a hurdle before and he didn’t know how to put one foot in front of the other.

“We then took him to Market Rasen, and he won fairly well, but he is not short of boot. He looks like he wants to come back in trip now he has learnt to race. I think this race is right up his street.”