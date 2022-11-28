Partnered by his regular jockey James Reveley, the four-year-old sauntered to an eight-length victory on ground officially described as heavy.

Il Est Francais, owned by Richard Kelvin-Hughes in partnership with Haras De Saint-Voir owner Nicolas de Lageneste, who bred the horse, had finished second in a top-class bumper last November and remained unbeaten in four over hurdles when taking the prize over an extended two miles and three furlongs.

And with George’s son, Noel, soon to take out a trainer’s licence across the English Channel, the pair hope to continue tapping into a lucrative market.

Tom George said: “He has won his only four starts over hurdles and won them very impressively. The world is his oyster, really.

“He has a great attitude, jumps unbelievably well, will stay, has got speed. He didn’t like the heavy ground yesterday, but he still won it – and he will cope with whatever he put in front of him.”

He added: “Il Est Francais will be coming to England and you will be seeing him in two places rather than just one.

“As for plans, we are undecided as yet. He has won. He’s only four. He’s come out of the race well and he’s out in the paddock this morning. The world is his oyster.

“We have got to look at the big picture where he could end up. Further down the line, you will be seeing him over here (in England). This is the best young horse France has seen in a long time.”

Setting up a satellite yard in France has been years in the planning and the George family are keen to lay down training roots at Chantilly, with Noel running the French operation.

George added: “The French are just changing their tack a bit. They have seen all their best horses disappearing to Ireland and they want to start seeing them racing in their country. They want to see them racing in England at Cheltenham, but want to see them at both places.

“The attraction of this was Noel is 95 per cent through getting his trainer’s licence and we will be mixing it in two countries. This will open up a whole new avenue. He will have a dual licence.

“Over the last 10 years, I have had a lot of runners in France and two years’ ago, our grand plan was, and it is just coming to fruition now, Noel was going to go to Chantilly. Then he has to learn the language and get a French trainers’ licence and pass all the exams in French. It is extremely difficult.

“So, over that period we have been sending quite a few horses over there. France Galop have actually been helpful, granting a second temporary licence, so we have had a yard over there and had a lot of runners over there for the last month or two.

“If all goes well, he’ll be in France and I’m here. He has got probably as many horses over there as I have here.

“French breeders want their horses to race in France as well as England. There is so much money involved over there, as we saw yesterday (with £95,537 won by Il Est Francais).”