Tom Dascombe will continue his training career in Lambourn after sending out his last runner from Michael Owen’s Manor House Stables on Saturday.

The 48-year-old has agreed a lease on Uplands, a yard made famous by Fred Winter and most recently the base of Warren Greatrex. Dascombe spent 12 years at Manor House and tasted Classic success with Brown Panther, who won the 2014 Irish St Leger, and sent out over 700 winners at the Cheshire yard, which will now be home to Hugo Palmer. His last runner from Manor House will be Misty Grey at Wolverhampton. “Misty Grey will be my last runner from Manor House and I will be returning to Lambourn from April 1 after signing an agreement at Uplands,” Dascombe said.

“I’m 100 per cent better as of yesterday. It has been incredibly difficult finding somewhere, looking all over the place, looking at yards. I must be honest, not just in this country. But I always had it in my mind that I wanted to go back to Lambourn and I’m really thrilled for the Jockey Club Estates, because it is impossible finding a yard in Lambourn. “But I have been patient and it coincides with my last runner from the yard and I’ve really not wanted to say anything until now. I’m delighted that the last day of the job, I’ve actually got something to say. That’s a positive. “I must thank my new landlords at Uplands, Amber Varcoe and Dominic Hoult, for their support and a mutual desire to see this great yard among the winners and I am very much looking forward to a new chapter in my career. “But I enjoyed my 12 years at Manor House Stables. We shared Classic success and plenty of winners, and it would be nice to think Misty Grey can end this chapter of my career on a high. I’m hugely grateful to Michael Owen and Andrew Black (the ex-footballer’s business partner) for affording me the opportunity to develop the stable effectively from scratch to a thriving operation and we are proud of what we have achieved. “We’ve shared memories that will be impossible to erase and I’ll forever take great pride in training Michael’s homebred Brown Panther to Classic and Royal Ascot victory. We have shared some great times and now I’m looking forward to having a few more at Uplands.” Dascombe, who spent two years with Mike de Kock and having been assistant to Ralph Beckett, made a storming start to his own training career in Lambourn in 2005.