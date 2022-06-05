Tom Dascombe paid tribute to Richard Kingscote the morning after his long-time stable jockey claimed Derby glory aboard Desert Crown.

The pair enjoyed a long and successful partnership before Kingscote decided last year to pursue increased opportunities with Sir Michael Stoute. It is a decision which paid off spectacularly for the 35-year-old at Epsom on Saturday, as the Stoute-trained Desert Crown ran out a hugely impressive winner of the premier Classic. Dascombe himself recently made a move south after being replaced as the salaried trainer at Michael Owen’s Manor Farm Stables in Cheshire by Hugo Palmer, and now trains out of Uplands in Lambourn. He has continued to use Kingscote when available and was thrilled to see him prove himself on the biggest stage of all. “It’s what dreams are made of, isn’t it? I couldn’t be happier for him. It’s just magic,” said Dascombe.

“I think Sir Michael Stoute has done exactly what he said to Richard he would do. He’s given him the opportunity when Ryan Moore isn’t available and Richard has snapped it up and proved, beyond all doubt now, what I’ve been saying about him for the last 17 years – that he’s as good as anybody. “He’s not a big talker and he never beats himself up. I’ve been telling everyone for 17 years what a brilliant man he is and luckily for him, Sir Michael Stoute has listened.” Kingscote was a teenage apprentice when Dascombe first called on his services and he insists he knew from an early stage he was a top-class rider in the making. He added: “He’d have been about 18, I suppose, when he first start riding for me and I had no doubt that he was a top-class jockey from the very start. “One of his first rides for me was on a horse called Gross Prophet at Newbury. If you find the video and watch it for yourself, you’ll see what an unbelievably cool head he’s got. “He made the running that day and dropped back to fifth or sixth because all the other jockeys kicked too early. He came back and passed them all and won.” Dascombe revealed he had a pre-race conversation with Kingscote prior to his Derby success. He said: “I had no doubts about his temperament for yesterday. I just said to him ‘whatever you do, don’t get trapped down the inside. As long as you don’t make a mistake, you will win the Derby’. “He gave him the perfect ride, apart from he kicked for home far too early – and I gave him a b******ing about that! “To me he won the Derby yesterday in the first furlong. He got his horse into the position he wanted and this is why he’s such a brilliant jockey around Chester and places like that. He got his position and didn’t let anybody keep him out if it. “I was watching the race with my dad and after the first furlong and a half I said ‘he’s won this’, because he’s made the horse get to where he wanted it to be and after that it was just a cruise. “We’re best mates and I still consider him to be my jockey. I just couldn’t be happier for him.”