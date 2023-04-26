It’s also been confirmed that the International Hurdle, the flagship race of Cheltenham’s December meeting, is to be switched to Festival Trials Day some six weeks later.

In the biggest rewrite of the jumps pattern for many years, races well known to punters like the Kennel Gate Hurdle at Ascot, the Dipper Novices' Chase at Cheltenham on New Year's Day, the Many Clouds Chase at Aintree, Haydock’s Champion Hurdle Trial, the John Francome Chase at Newbury’s November Carnival and the Future Stars Chase at Sandown, have all been run for the final time.

The Grade Two Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton becomes a Grade Two limited handicap.

The Leamington Hurdle, one of the Grade Two features on Warwick’s biggest day of the year in January, has also been scrapped.