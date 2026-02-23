David Massey nailed an 11/1 winner yesterday and he's back on the hunt for further profits today with a couple of recommended bets at Huntingdon.

Racing betting tips: Wednesday March 18 1pt win Mahler Moon in 14:45 Huntingdon at 5/1 (General) - min 4/1 1pt win Walk The Plank in 16:45 Huntingdon at 8/1 (General) - take no lower Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

14:45 Huntingdon

Ballynaheer arrives with impressive form figures to his name but he’s returning from an absence of four months and is entitled to need the run after such an absence, with the last five runners David Dennis has brought back from 60+ days off finishing 00990, so looks skinny enough at around 5/4. The ground at Huntingdon is good with good to soft places and is likely to ride quicker still with a warm, sunny day in prospect. That probably counts against Dangerous Touch, who has form figures on yielding or quicker ground that read 67445, whereas his form figures on soft or heavy ground are 133F2 over jumps. MAHLER MOON has only got his head in front once, but his pick of his form from the autumn reads well – a second-place finish to the progressive Noble Park at Hereford in November saw the pair pull well clear and the winner has won twice since, most recently off a 15-lb higher mark. He also ran into a next-time-out winner when runner-up to Buckna on his next start and those efforts make Mahler Moon look nicely handicapped here. The key to him is almost certainly good ground, and he’s had a break since disappointing on good to soft at Newbury in January; this looks an easier contest, so I can see him bouncing back for a yard that has fit from with a vengeance in the last few weeks, and the more the ground dries back the better his chance will be.

16:45 Huntingdon

This is a very weak event where the market is dominated by a pair who look opposable. Livy’s Lad showed improved form on debut for Nick Gifford to make a winning start as a chaser at Southwell, but beat nothing of any note, even accounting for the class of contest and he failed to see things out when third to Flash In The Park there next time in a race that has not worked out at all. Flash In The Park has a history of finishing weakly himself and didn’t look at all keen when second to Sea Thrift back at Southwell a couple of weeks ago. Next best in the market is Hobie, another returning from a break for David Dennis who has flopped badly on his last two starts. In fairness to him, he did win after a break at Worcester in August, so may not need this as much as some of the stable’s runners have but he needs to show he is back in form and has gained all his wins left-handed. With reasons to be against the favourites, it might be worth having a swing at outsider WALK THE PLANK, who I described as a "Massey Special" in Monday's "Away From the Spotlight" column, the sort with more letters than numbers next to their name that drive Delargy insane when I suggest them. He showed more on his second chase start when fifth to subsequent winner Touquet over C&D in December. The six-year-old is still to establish his level as a chaser and didn’t shape too badly in a race where he was also in front of a next-time-out winner. He’s got time on his side and although just a modest performer, won’t need to improve much to get involved in a race lacking depth, particularly with good ground likely to help his slightly suspect jumping. Preview posted at 09:06 GMT on 18/03/26 Click here for full Punting Pointers tipping record

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