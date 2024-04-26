Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Timeform flags and horses to follow

Today's Timeform Horse Racing Tips at Ripon and Sandown

By Timeform
14:57 · FRI April 26, 2024

Timeform provide a ratings choice, a big improver and Flag to note at Ripon and Sandown on Saturday.

The Ratings Choice

El Fabiolo - 15:00 Sandown

Galopin des Champs and Energumene are the only chasers in training with a higher Timeform rating than El Fabiolo who can get back on track here after his Cheltenham disappointment.

El Fabiolo was a red-hot favourite for the Champion Chase after winning his first six starts over fences and showing a top-class level of ability, but he was pulled up after making a bad mistake at the fifth obstacle.

However, the form he had shown prior to that sets a good standard here and he is 6 lb clear of Jonbon at the head of Timeform's figures, while he still has the 'p' to suggest he's capable of even better.

Bet365 Gold Cup tips! Saturday's best bets at Sandown

The Big Improver

Pic Roc - 17:20 Sandown

Pic Roc showed run-by-run improvement on Timeform's figures in bumpers and it's been a similar story over hurdles.

He was only denied by three-quarters of a length at Catterick on his second start over hurdles and he progressed again to get off the mark at Ascot, sticking to his task well to beat another useful prospect by two and a quarter lengths.

Pic Roc was unable to follow up in the competitive EBF Final on his handicap debut over this course and distance last month but he ran really well in second, looking the likely winner on the approach to the final flight only to be overhauled by his stablemate up the run-in.

He's an improving novice and is mainly up against rivals who don't have his untapped potential.

https://m.skybet.com/horse-racing/sandown/handicap-chase-class-1-3m-4f-146y/33478453?aff=681&dcmp=SL_RACING

The Timeform Flag

Wen Moon - 17:50 Ripon

Flags: Horse In Focus, Horses For Courses, Top-Rated

Wen Moon shaped nicely when third on his return to action at Pontefract four weeks ago, travelling smoothly and looking threatening before weakening inside the final half-furlong in the style of one who would strip fitter for the run.

He has been eased 1 lb in the weights since that promising effort at Pontefract so is now only 4 lb higher than when a decisive winner of a York handicap on his penultimate start last season, and he looks capable of winning from this sort of mark.

Wen Moon got off the mark at this venue as a juvenile so there are no issues about how he'll handle this undulating track, and he represents a yard among the winners.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo