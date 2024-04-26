Timeform provide a ratings choice, a big improver and Flag to note at Ripon and Sandown on Saturday.

The Ratings Choice El Fabiolo - 15:00 Sandown

Galopin des Champs and Energumene are the only chasers in training with a higher Timeform rating than El Fabiolo who can get back on track here after his Cheltenham disappointment. El Fabiolo was a red-hot favourite for the Champion Chase after winning his first six starts over fences and showing a top-class level of ability, but he was pulled up after making a bad mistake at the fifth obstacle. However, the form he had shown prior to that sets a good standard here and he is 6 lb clear of Jonbon at the head of Timeform's figures, while he still has the 'p' to suggest he's capable of even better.

Bet365 Gold Cup tips! Saturday's best bets at Sandown

The Big Improver Pic Roc - 17:20 Sandown

Pic Roc showed run-by-run improvement on Timeform's figures in bumpers and it's been a similar story over hurdles. He was only denied by three-quarters of a length at Catterick on his second start over hurdles and he progressed again to get off the mark at Ascot, sticking to his task well to beat another useful prospect by two and a quarter lengths. Pic Roc was unable to follow up in the competitive EBF Final on his handicap debut over this course and distance last month but he ran really well in second, looking the likely winner on the approach to the final flight only to be overhauled by his stablemate up the run-in. He's an improving novice and is mainly up against rivals who don't have his untapped potential.

The Timeform Flag Wen Moon - 17:50 Ripon Flags: Horse In Focus, Horses For Courses, Top-Rated

Wen Moon shaped nicely when third on his return to action at Pontefract four weeks ago, travelling smoothly and looking threatening before weakening inside the final half-furlong in the style of one who would strip fitter for the run. He has been eased 1 lb in the weights since that promising effort at Pontefract so is now only 4 lb higher than when a decisive winner of a York handicap on his penultimate start last season, and he looks capable of winning from this sort of mark. Wen Moon got off the mark at this venue as a juvenile so there are no issues about how he'll handle this undulating track, and he represents a yard among the winners.