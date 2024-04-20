Timeform provide a ratings choice, handicap hotshot and Flag to note at the the first Sunday Series meeting of the season.

The Ratings Choice PLUS POINT - 17:15 Musselburgh

Plus Point didn't trouble the judge on her first three starts in maiden and novice company, but she proved a totally different proposition when opening her account on handicap debut at Newbury last summer, still a little rough around the edges, wandering in the final furlong but ultimately well on top at the line. She beat a next-time-out winner on that occasion and she followed up in even more impressive fashion at Brighton on her final start in September, having no problem with the heavy ground, while also relishing the step up to a mile and a half. Plus Point easily dispatched of a Sir Mark Prescott improver there - who has franked the form - so it is a race to be positive about and she makes plenty of appeal on her return from 8lb higher, especially as she seems sure to improve further still.

Handicap Hotshot JM JUNGLE - 18:45 Musselburgh

Jm Jungle is a near-smart handicapper who has a consistent profile and won back-to-back handicaps over five furlongs at Haydock and Goodwood last summer before going on to hit the frame in some top-end sprint handicaps afterwards. He also enjoyed a fruitful time in Bahrain earlier this year, not beaten too far by his stablemate Brazen Bolt in a Grade 3 in January and proving better than ever when resuming winning ways back in handicap company in February. Jm Jungle won with plenty in hand on that occasion, quickly asserting away from his rivals and having a bit up his sleeve at the line. The handicapper has left him on the same mark as when last running in a handicap in this country, which may prove lenient given the improvement he showed last time, and this race ought to be run to suit (plenty of pace on paper).

The Timeform Flag INDIVIDUALISM - 17:45 Musselburgh Flag: Hot Trainer