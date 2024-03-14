Check out Timeform's top-rated horse in every race at Cheltenham on Thursday, plus a ratings choice, big improver and Flag to note.

The Ratings Choice Galopin des Champs - 15:30 Cheltenham

Galopin des Champs made it six wins from as many completed starts over fences when running out a seven-length winner of the Cheltenham Gold Cup last season, putting up arguably the best performance in the race in the last decade (only Don Cossack ran to a comparable level in that period). Galopin des Champs met with surprise defeats on his final start of last season in the Punchestown Gold Cup and on his return in the John Durkan back at Punchestown (both behind Fastorslow) but he showed he remains the dominant force in the division when bouncing right back to his very best to slam Gerri Colombe by 23 lengths in the Savills Chase. He didn't produce such a stunning display when gaining revenge on Fastorslow in the Irish Gold Cup but he scored with a fair bit in hand and that should tee him up for a defence of his Gold Cup crown. His Timeform rating of 181 makes him the highest-rated horse in training, the second highest trained by Willie Mullins (behind only Douvan on 182) and gives him an advantage of 8 lb over nearest rival Fastorslow on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

The Big Improver Waterford Whispers - 17:30 Cheltenham

Waterford Whispers has increased his Timeform rating with each outing and the way he shaped when runner-up on his handicap debut last time suggests there should be even more to come. Waterford Whispers had proved notably strong at the finish when winning a novice hurdle at Fairyhouse, looking like one blessed with plenty of stamina, so the steady pace at Leopardstown would not have played to his strengths. He was outpaced early in the straight and unable to get on terms with the well-ridden front-runner but he closed all the way to the line, leaving the impression that he remains with potential as his stamina is drawn out. A very strong pace on testing ground should provide Waterford Whispers with that more thorough test and he can raise his game.

The Timeform Flag Dinoblue - 16:50 Cheltenham Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top-Rated

Dinoblue had to settle for minor honours at last season's Festival when finishing runner-up in the Grand Annual but she returns to the meeting as a much-improved performer and stands out on form in the Mares' Chase. Dinoblue won her four starts following that Grand Annual second, including in Grade 1 company at Leopardstown over Christmas. Her winning run came to an end at the Dublin Racing Festival but she produced another very smart effort to finish runner-up to El Fabiolo, six lengths ahead of subsequent Champion Chase winner Captain Guinness with Gentleman de Mee a further length and three-quarters back in fourth. Much of Dinoblue's form is at around two miles but she should cope with the return to this longer trip and she can make her class tell and provide Willie Mullins with another Cheltenham Festival winner.

At-a-glance guide

13:30 - JCB Triumph Hurdle Top-Rated: Kargese (2lb clear) Pace Forecast: Very strong Specific Pace Hint: Horses ridden patiently are usually favoured at this trip here and a strongly-run race will assist STORM HEART (FR) even more than usual while SIR GINO (FR) could suffer. Individual Price Hint: ETHICAL DIAMOND (IRE) traded at a quarter or less of his starting Betfair SP when beaten last time out.

14:10 - BetMGM County Handicap Hurdle Top-Rated: So Scottish (1 lb clear) Pace Forecast: Strong Specific Pace Hint: Those that race towards the rear at this trip here are usually the ones to focus on and a strongly run race will aid L'EAU DU SUD (FR) at the likely expense of SO SCOTTISH (FR). Individual Price Hint: WESTPORT COVE (FR) went under 50% of his starting Betfair SP when turned over last time out.

14:50 - Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle Top-Rated: Readin Tommy Wrong (1 lb clear) Pace Forecast: Very strong Specific Pace Hint: Those that race towards the rear at this trip here are usually the ones to focus on and a strongly run race will aid READIN TOMMY WRONG (IRE) at the likely expense of SHANAGH BOB (IRE). Individual Price Hint: READIN TOMMY WRONG (IRE) is one of those likely to be dropped out so considering the probable pace scenario it's interesting to note he has a good record winning when trading much higher than Betfair SP.

15:30 - Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase Top-Rated: Galopin des Champs (8 lb clear) Pace Forecast: Even Specific Pace Hint: GALOPIN DES CHAMPS (FR) has a good chance on form and shouldn’t be troubled by any pace scenario. Individual Price Hint: GALOPIN DES CHAMPS (FR) is right up there on the short list but has been beaten 4 times when trading at odds on in-running.

16:10 - St. James's Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase Top-Rated: Ferns Lock (1 lb clear) Pace Forecast: Even Specific Pace Hint: Hold-up horses are generally disadvantaged at this trip here so in view of the pace forecast FERNS LOCK is likely to be better placed than PREMIER MAGIC (IRE) as the race develops. Individual Price Hint: FERNS LOCK ought to be up there early on but despite how the race promises to develop has a good chance of trading much shorter than his Betfair SP.

16:50 - Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase Top-Rated: Dinoblue (4 lb clear) Pace Forecast: Strong Specific Pace Hint: The prospects of RIVIERE D'ETEL (FR) rather than ALLEGORIE DE VASSY (FR) will almost certainly be decreased if the pace is as unrelenting as is forecast. Individual Price Hint: ALLEGORIE DE VASSY (FR) can be expected to race towards the rear so given how things seem likely to pan out it's interesting to note she has a good record winning when trading much higher than Betfair SP.

17:30 - Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle Top-Rated: No Ordinary Joe (1 lb clear) Pace Forecast: Very strong Specific Pace Hint: It's generally difficult to get away from hold-up horses at this trip here even before factoring in the amount of pace likely on so NO ORDINARY JOE (IRE) ought to get a big helping hand at the expense of WATERFORD WHISPERS (IRE). Individual Price Hint: TEDDY BLUE (GER) went under 50% of his starting Betfair SP when turned over last time out.