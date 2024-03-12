Check out Timeform's top-rated horse in every race at Cheltenham on Wednesday, plus a ratings choice, big improver and Flag to note.

The Ratings Choice Fact To File - 14:10 Cheltenham

This season's leading novice hurdler Ballyburn is the one with the strongest claims on Timeform's ratings as he is 12 lb clear of his rivals in the Gallagher Novices' Hurdle and should be very tough to beat. At 1/2 he's a shorter price than many people will be wanting to take, but Fact To File also has strong claims on the figures in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase and is around the even-money mark. Fact To File was one of the leading performers in bumpers last season, finishing runner-up behind A Dream To Share in a Grade 2 at the Dublin Racing Festival before filling the same spot behind the same rival in the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham. Trainer Willie Mullins took the unusual decision to skip a hurdling campaign and go straight to chasing - something he memorably did with the top-class Florida Pearl - and Fact To File has justified that decision by looking like a natural over fences. He was beaten on his chasing debut at Navan - by American Mike who reopposes here - but built on that to run out a wide-margin winner at Leopardstown over Christmas and then finished alone after readily taking the measure of a disappointing Gaelic Warrior at the Dublin Racing Festival. He heads into the Cheltenham Festival as the highest-rated novice chaser based in Britain or Ireland and is 3 lb clear of Stay Away Fay at the head of Timeform's ratings in the Brown Advisory.

The Big Improver Doddiethegreat - 14:50 Cheltenham

Doddiethegreat won both starts in bumpers and he also looked a good prospect when easily winning on his hurdling debut at Kempton in November 2021, proving far too good for his rivals despite looking badly in need of the experience. Doddiethegreat was off the track for nearly two years before returning in a conditions hurdle at Ascot in November but he showed that all his potential remains by delivering a two-length success. He was set a much stiffer task in a Cheltenham handicap a few weeks later but he emerged with plenty of credit in second and he also shaped really well when fourth in an even stronger handicap, the Betfair Hurdle, at Newbury last time. Doddiethegreat came from a long way back at Newbury, doing his best work at the finish, and he looks set to improve now stepping back up in trip (he's raced at around two miles this season).

The Timeform Flag Saint Roi - 16:50 Cheltenham Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Jockey Uplift, Top-Rated

Saint Roi has been largely disappointing this season but he did shape well when fourth in a Fairyhouse handicap on his penultimate start and that effort suggests he retains all his ability. He went chasing relatively late in his career after three seasons hurdling for Willie Mullins, but he took well to the new discipline last term, notably winning a Grade 1 novice at Leopardstown over Christmas. Saint Roi also posted very smart placed efforts in the Arkle at this meeting and the Manifesto Novices' Chase at Aintree in the spring and he looks well treated based on those efforts. Mark Walsh, who was aboard him all of last season, is back in the saddle here and Saint Roi could prove too good for these rivals from this mark.

At-a-glance guide

13:30 - Gallagher Novices' Hurdle Timeform top-rated: Ballyburn (12 lb clear) Pace Forecast: Strong Specific Pace Hint: There seems sure to be widespread support for BALLYBURN (IRE) who should be immune to race tactics. Individual Price Hint: BALLYBURN (IRE) looks to have a good chance but has been beaten once before when trading at odds on in-running.

14:10 - Brown Advisory Novices' Chase Timeform top-rated: Fact To File (3 lb clear) Pace Forecast: Weak Specific Pace Hint: Those that race prominently here are normally favoured and a steadily run race will serve STAY AWAY FAY (IRE) much better than AMERICAN MIKE (IRE). Individual Price Hint: STAY AWAY FAY (IRE) hit an in-running low of 25% or less of his starting Betfair SP when beaten last time.

14:50 - Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle Timeform top-rated: Doddiethegreat (1 lb clear) Pace Forecast: Very strong Specific Pace Hint: On the assumption that the gallop will be an end-to-end one things point towards LANGER DAN (IRE) and not SA MAJESTE (FR) holding the advantage. Individual Price Hint: ZANNDABAD (IRE) was turned over last time out when trading at 50% or less of his Betfair SP.

15:30 - Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase Timeform top-rated: El Fabiolo (3 lb clear) Pace Forecast: Strong Specific Pace Hint: The forecast unrelenting pace will probably work against JONBON (FR) while advancing the chances of FUNAMBULE SIVOLA (FR). Individual Price Hint: JONBON (FR) went under 50% of his starting Betfair SP when turned over last time out.

16:10 - Glenfarclas Chase Timeform top-rated: Delta Work (1 lb clear) Pace Forecast: Weak Specific Pace Hint: A likely steady pace should benefit DELTA WORK (FR) more than GALVIN (IRE). Individual Price Hint: MINELLA INDO (IRE) usually races close up but despite how the race promises to develop has been beaten before after trading much lower than Betfair SP.

16:50 - Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase Timeform top-rated: Saint Roi (1 lb clear) Pace Forecast: Very strong Specific Pace Hint: The expectation that there will be no let up in the pace seems very likely to tip the scales away from CALICO (GER) in favour of SAINT ROI (FR). Individual Price Hint: HARDY DU SEUIL (FR) is likely to be one of those out the back early so given the likely pace scenario isn't one to give up on early given his record of winning after trading much higher than Betfair SP.

17:30 - Weatherbys Champion Bumper Timeform top-rated: Junta Marvel (2 lb clear) Pace Forecast: Extreme Specific Pace Hint: Horses ridden with restraint have a statistically better record at this trip here than those ridden prominently so with the pace expected to be unrelenting the scenario should suit JUNTA MARVEL (FR) and not JALON D'OUDAIRIES (FR). Individual Price Hint: YOU OUGHTA KNOW (IRE) touched an in-running low of 25% or less of his starting Betfair SP when meeting with defeat on his most recent outing.