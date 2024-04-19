Sporting Life
Don't miss the latest Timeform selections

Today's Timeform Horse Racing Tips at Ayr and Newbury

By Timeform
15:14 · FRI April 19, 2024

Timeform provide a ratings choice, handicap hotshot and Flag to note at Ayr and Newbury on Saturday.

The Ratings Choice

HAMISH - 13:30 Newbury

Hamish isn't getting any younger - now an eight-year-old - but he proved at least as good as ever, if not better when winning all four of his starts at this level last season, and he sets a healthy standard on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings on his return to action.

His best effort came when outclassing his rivals in the Glorious Stakes at Goodwood two starts back, making good headway to lead entering the final furlong and was soon clear, just pushed out to score by four lengths.

Hamish made the most of a good opportunity in the St Simon Stakes at Newmarket on his final start, not having as much in hand but never looking in any trouble. Hamish has a particularly good record when fresh, which bodes well, and hopefully the ground won't dry out too much. He has a penalty to carry but he is still at least 3lb clear of his rivals on Timeform's figures and is expected to make a winning return to action.

Handicap Hotshot

CRACKING RHAPSODY - 14:25 Ayr

Cracking Rhapsody only made his debut over hurdles in November, but he has progressed very well since making a winning start in this sphere at Hexham, where he overturned a long-odds-on favourite with the pair pulling well clear of the remainder.

He wasn't disgraced on his next two starts, and he easily turned the form around with the reopposing Ginger Mail, despite not getting as clear of a run through, when resuming winning ways in a handicap at Kelso in February.

Cracking Rhapsody improved another chunk when following up in the Morebattle Hurdle back at Kelso last time, looking a most progressive hurdler as he powered home by four and a half lengths again from Ginger Mail.

Cracking Rhapsody is now 6lb worse off at the weights with that rival, but there should still be plenty more to come from him, and he should be well suited by how this race develops. He seems sure to launch another bold bid for a yard that is going along nicely.

The Timeform Flag

GIT MAKER -15:35 Ayr

Flag: Horse In Focus

A typically competitive renewal of the Scottish Grand National, featuring 26 runners, with six of those representing the title-chasing Willie Mullins, but it is Git Maker for Jamie Snowden who is fancied to come out on top.

He was purchased for £105,000 after winning his final start in points and his record under Rules is hard to argue with, winning three of his four start over hurdles, and he has been succesful in three of his six starts over fences.

Git Maker ran a cracker when runner-up to Inothewayurthinkin in the Kim Muir at the Cheltenham Festival last month and that form has been boosted in no uncertain terms since with that rival going on to win the Grade 1 Mildmay Novices' Chase at Aintree last week.

Take him out of the Kim Muir and Git Maker would have hammered his rivals - he was 18 lengths clear of Whacker Clan and is 1lb better off now due to that horse being out of the weights - and from a handicapping perspective he must have an excellent chance. Git Maker leaves the impression he will be suited by long distances, too, so there is plenty to like about his chances.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

