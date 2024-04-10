Timeform provide a ratings choice, big improver and Flag to note on the first day of Aintree's Grand National meeting.

The Ratings Choice Grey Dawning - 13:45 Aintree

Grey Dawning looked unlucky when runner-up to Ginny's Destiny in a novice chase at Cheltenham in December - he blundered at the second last when looming up - and he levelled the score between the progressive pair over fences by landing the Grade 1 Turners Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival. That two-length success, with the pair eight lengths clear after a good duel, was the best performance by a British-trained novice chaser this season and Grey Dawning, who looks like a potential top-notcher, can come out on top again. Conditions look set to be even more testing at Aintree than Cheltenham and that should suit Grey Dawning who showed he's a strong stayer when winning the Hampton Novices' Chase over three miles at Warwick on his penultimate start. Ginny's Destiny, who is the second highest-rated chaser in Britain with a figure 2lb behind Grey Dawning, can chase home the selection again.

The Big Improver Romeo Magico - 16:05 Aintree

Romeo Magico has made a promising start in hunter chases, winning two of his three starts in the sphere, including at Down Royal last month. That looked a nice opportunity for Romeo Magico after he had chased home the talented Ferns Lock at Thurles and he made no mistake, jumping well in the main and easily drawing 11 lengths clear from the second last. That form is some way off what some of his rivals have achieved, notably stablemate Its On The Line who was runner-up at Cheltenham, but the style of the success suggests that this lightly raced six-year-old is capable of better and could take high rank in the division.

The Timeform Flag Honky Tonk Highway - 17:15 Aintree Flags: Horse In Focus

Honky Tonk Highway, a £165,000 purchase after winning her only outing in an Irish point, is seemingly held in high regard as she was sent straight into Listed company by Dan Skelton on her debut under Rules at Sandown last month. She understandably showed signs of inexperience in the straight, hanging both ways, but ran on well to prevail by a length and three-quarters, looking a useful prospect. She did well to overcome that greenness and is likely to improve with that outing under her belt.