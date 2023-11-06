Tizzard aces The Big Breakaway and JPR One in line for Wincanton

“I didn’t have a great record in the race as a rider, but dad (Colin Tizzard) was lucky enough to win it with Gentleman Jon (2016). It is a big race and it is local to us and one we try and aim a horse at every year.”

“I think with the ground how it is it will suit him at Wincanton. We have had a lot of rain around us and whatever happens this week it will be on the soft side and that will play to the strengths of The Big Breakaway.

“We have never run him around Wincanton, but I don’t see why the track won’t suit him. He worked really well on Saturday morning, and he schooled well last week.

Tizzard said: “I think this is a nice race to start him off in and we’ve had it in mind for him for a while. It gives us a month then until the Becher Chase.

The gelded son of Getaway is one of 16 entries that have been received for the £70,000 prize, which was claimed 12 months ago by the Paul Nicholls-trained multiple Grade One winner Frodon , who remains on course to defend his crown.

While out of luck in the Premier Handicap during his time in the saddle, the Milborne Port handler hopes the eight-year-old can secure him a victory as a trainer in the threes mile and one furlong prize that is Jump racing’s longest-running sponsored contest.

Although The Big Breakaway failed to get his head in front last season he ran some bold races in defeat including when finishing second in the Coral Welsh Grand National at Chepstow before receiving no luck when falling at the second fence on his final start in the Randox Grand National at Aintree.

Tizzard added: “He had a brilliant start to the season, and he was unlucky in his first two runs at Haydock Park and Chepstow. His run in the Welsh National was nearly as good as it gets off a big weight. He was just unlucky as he bumped into one at the bottom of the weights.

“You can put a line through his run at Cheltenham, but he then got knocked over at the second fence in the Grand National. All roads lead back to the Grand National this season, but we want to give him a spin over those fences in the Becher Chase first after this weekend.”

Despite The Big Breakaway being without a win over fences since making a winning debut over them at Cheltenham almost three years ago Tizzard is confident his turn will come.

Tizzard added: “I don’t think it is through any fault of his own that he has only won once over fences.

“He has been second in a Grade One at Kempton Park, and he was second in some good races last season. There is a massive pot in him. He is just waiting his turn.

“One of these days it will click as the types of races he runs in are huge races. It might be that he does it in the Grand National and we won’t say no to that.”

Stablemate JPR One could join The Big Breakaway at the Somerset track at the weekend after receiving an entry in the Boodles ‘Rising Stars’ Novices’ Chase.

However, Tizzard has warned that the six-year-old, who made a winning debut over fences at Newton Abbot last month, will only take his chance in the two-and-a-half-mile Grade Two contest, which has attracted 12 entries, if conditions are suitable.

Tizzard said: “I’ve given JPR One an entry in the Rising Stars, but he has the option of going to Cheltenham the following weekend. Two and a half miles is certainly not a problem to him, but whether I need to step up to that trip now with the ground how it is we will see.

“I will speak to John (Romans, owner) and we will decide midweek. He won on soft ground at Newton Abbot so that won’t be a problem. It is just whether I need to go two and a half miles on that ground when I have the option of keeping him at two miles.

“It was a really good performance at Newton Abbot, and he jumped like a stag, which we expected as he has always been good over a fence at home.

“The way he travelled, and the way he jumped was great, especially as we knew there was lots of improvement in him as well. He looks fantastic at home and we will plot our way with him.”

The West Country Weekend gets unde rway at Exeter on Friday 10 November, when the highlight is the Grade Two Betway Haldon Handicap Chase.