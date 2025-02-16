Title chasing Sean Bowen reaches 1,000 winner landmark

Mike Vince reflects on the achievement of Sean Bowen riding 1,000 winners in Britain.
It’s seven hours and a bit from West Wales to Fakenham in north Norfolk and there aren’t too many people who'd have a mantlepiece-bound family photo taken that far away from home.
But as many made for the exit at Fakenham on Friday, one could understand the joy of Sean Bowen who learned the art not only of riding but also of travelling from parents Peter and Karen in his infancy.
Getting to 1,000 British winners at the age of 27 just 10 years after winning the Conditional Jockeys' title is an extraordinary achievement, sealed by Kafir d’Oudairies.
Winners all come the same to Sean, from Newton Abbot, Ffos Las - his local track - to Perth where his formidable combination with Gordon Elliott has had the bookies screaming for mercy on umpteen occasions, and almost everywhere else in between.
He’d make an interesting role model for anyone in sport. Ride out in the morning, get to the track in time to have a run, ride and then drive home, with his annual mileometer a closely guarded secret but well into five figures.
And no one doubts his hunger for winners is every bit as strong as ever.
Bowen (eventually) raised a smile back at Cheltenham in November when it was put to him the big money on offer for the David Power Jockeys' Cup might mean he’ll have to be at all four days of the Festival rather than spending a couple burgling winners at the likes of Sedgefield and Huntingdon while no one else was looking.
But he is not short of ambition despite this latest milestone. Still in search of a first championship, there’s also the small matter of a first Cheltenham Festival winner. Perhaps he was warming up with a quite breathtakingly triumph on Moon d’Orange, a rather reluctant accomplice on Trials Day, and there is the small matter of the Grand National too.
Bowen continues to put a smile on the face of sport in his beloved Wales - don’t mention the 15-a-side game - and his link with trainer Olly Murphy has been a triumph for the young brigade.
It’s been a landmark weekend for Sean, despite a blank at Haydock Park on Saturday, and that Fakenham photo will give his parents immense pride. It'll probably sit alongside the picture of that amazing photo when Sean and younger sibling James dead-heated at Cheltenham in December on Teriferma and Quantock Hills.
They are a family racing can and must cherish.
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.