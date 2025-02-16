Title chasing Sean Bowen reaches 1,000 winner landmark

Mike Vince reflects on the achievement of Sean Bowen riding 1,000 winners in Britain.

It’s seven hours and a bit from West Wales to Fakenham in north Norfolk and there aren’t too many people who'd have a mantlepiece-bound family photo taken that far away from home. But as many made for the exit at Fakenham on Friday, one could understand the joy of Sean Bowen who learned the art not only of riding but also of travelling from parents Peter and Karen in his infancy. Getting to 1,000 British winners at the age of 27 just 10 years after winning the Conditional Jockeys' title is an extraordinary achievement, sealed by Kafir d’Oudairies. Winners all come the same to Sean, from Newton Abbot, Ffos Las - his local track - to Perth where his formidable combination with Gordon Elliott has had the bookies screaming for mercy on umpteen occasions, and almost everywhere else in between.

Sean Bowen somehow won on Moon D'Orange earlier in the season