Tips for Meydan: Three horses of interest on Friday

Matt Brocklebank takes a look at today's action from Meydan and picks out three horses of interest.

AEONIAN - 1.30 Meydan

There's a decent each-way shape to the opening 10-furlong handicap as if Local Dynasty fails to fire back on the turf and down in trip then it looks wide-open behind him in the betting. It could be worth taking an each-way chance on AEONIAN, the ex-Sir Michael Stoute representative who is back on the same mark as when a fast-finishing third over a mile here last February. He was tried in Group company after that promising run and came up short, while he's had excuses the last twice as he's been forced very wide in his outings at Abu Dhabi and here just before the turn of the year. The son of Ulysses is unexposed over 10 furlongs and looks to have a decent draw (stall 7) this time too.

CITY WALK - 2.40 Meydan

A tough-looking sprint over six furlongs but CITY WALK has won his last three runs in handicap company and is only 3lb higher than for his course and distance success last February. He ran quite an eye-catching race when staying on for sixth in a Group 3 here when last seen the following month and it wouldn't be a shock to see him holding his own at pattern level this time around. The high draw doesn't look a bad draw by any means over the straight six and hopefully he can nick another nice pot on his comeback before having his sights raised again later in the carnival.

LEGEND OF TIME - 3.50 Meydan