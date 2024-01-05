Tips for Meydan: Three horses of interest on Friday

Matt Brocklebank takes a look at today's action from Meydan and picks out three horses of interest.
There's a decent each-way shape to the opening 10-furlong handicap as if Local Dynasty fails to fire back on the turf and down in trip then it looks wide-open behind him in the betting.
It could be worth taking an each-way chance on AEONIAN, the ex-Sir Michael Stoute representative who is back on the same mark as when a fast-finishing third over a mile here last February.
He was tried in Group company after that promising run and came up short, while he's had excuses the last twice as he's been forced very wide in his outings at Abu Dhabi and here just before the turn of the year.
The son of Ulysses is unexposed over 10 furlongs and looks to have a decent draw (stall 7) this time too.
A tough-looking sprint over six furlongs but CITY WALK has won his last three runs in handicap company and is only 3lb higher than for his course and distance success last February.
He ran quite an eye-catching race when staying on for sixth in a Group 3 here when last seen the following month and it wouldn't be a shock to see him holding his own at pattern level this time around. The high draw doesn't look a bad draw by any means over the straight six and hopefully he can nick another nice pot on his comeback before having his sights raised again later in the carnival.
It's becoming even more common for Charlie Appleby to trial some of his genuine Classic hopes on this track very early in the year and it wouldn't be a surprise were LEGEND OF TIME to become a quality three-year-old for the yard this year.
A son of Sea The Stars, his half-brother Loving Dream was a Group 1 winner in France over a mile and three-quarters so it was almost expected he would find the drop to seven furlongs on good to firm ground dead against him at Newmarket when last seen in September.
That running-on fifth came on the back of a short-head debut success over a mile at Haydock (good) and he clearly brings serious potential into a race like this having been given the option of the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf (pre-entered for the race) at one stage.
