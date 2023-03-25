Our resident tipster Man On The Spot looks ahead to the quality all-weather action from Dubai World Cup Night at Meydan.

Kerless Del Roc set a blistering pace in this a year ago and had them all struggling apart from FIRST CLASSS, who took over in the straight and just held the renewed effort of the front-runner. The winner has since won another Group 1 and can go in again. Rb Rich Lyke Me was badly impeded a year ago and beaten a long way but he's also landed a recent Group 1 so should do much better. Hayyan easily won a round of this in February so is another to consider. 12:05 Godolphin Mile (Group 2)

BATHRAT LEON made all in this for Japan a year ago and arrives in winning form having landed a lucrative 7f Group 3 at Riyadh last month. He had earlier finished just behind today's rival Lauda Sion at Hanshin but turned the tables in Riyadh. Their compatriot Win Carnelian landed a Tokyo Grade 3 last month but generally fails when tackling a higher level. Last year's runner-up Desert Wisdom has been gradually building towards another crack and is closely matched with Discovery Island as is Royal Mews, who Tadhg O'Shea prefers of his stable's three runners. Isolate, twice a winner in the USA, has been staying on strongly over 6f and is re-united with winning rider Tyler Gaffalione though Doug Watson has plenty of other options including the in-form Prince Eiji. Andre Fabre doesn't send horses here for the desert air and the Godolphin-owned Egot, six times a winner in France, is greatly respected.

Several of these ran in the lucrative Red Sea Turf Handicap at Riyadh a month ago including Subjectivist, who was having his first start since an impressive victory in the 2021 Ascot Gold Cup. Charlie Johnston's charge attempted to make all but was headed in the straight and soon done with, though that will have blown the cobwebs away and he's clear top-rated. Enemy and Get Shirty occupied the places in Saudi Arabia with the former having won over 1m4f here earlier while Ebor winner Trawlerman is another who will have come on markedly for the run. Broome tries the trip for only the second time having finished last in the Champion Long Distance Cup at Ascot in 2020 but wouldn't be here without good reason. Quickthorn has no problems with the trip having won the Lonsdale Cup at York by 14 lengths but SISKANY had Ardakan two lengths behind in a Grade 3 here last month, quickening well in the straight for an impressive victory, and looks the one to beat.

Hong Kong sprinters do well in international events though Sight Success is just short of top class there, a remark that also applies to compatriot Duke Wai. The Astrologist is rarely beaten far in top company in Australia while Cazadero is a Grade 2 winner over the trip at Woodbine and his trainer won this in 2021. No three-year-old has ever won the race and few have taken part but Al Dasim has looked an exceptional speedster in his three starts here and his allowance will aid his cause. AL SUHAIL has been very impressive in his two runs here over the winter and, though both have been over 7f, he has the pace for this. 13:50 UAE Derby (Group 2)

Trainer Koichi Shintani won this a year ago for Japan and sends over Goraiko. A dual winner over a mile, he was a bit disappointing when dropped back slightly in trip at Tokyo last month in a race won by today's rival Perriere. There are three other Japan raiders including top-rated Dura Erede, who earned his ranking with a shock victory in the Grade 1 Hopeful Stakes at Nakayama. Doug O'Neill's dual Del Mar winner AH JEEZ had an easy victory on his debut over 7f here last month and might be good enough, though William Buick was on board when the stable's Tall Boy made an impressive winning debut here. Aidan O'Brien's Group 3 winner Cairo had a very nice pipe-opener at Dundalk in preparation for this while Frankie gets the ride on Bob Baffert's Worcester, still a maiden after three starts at Santa Anita. 14:25 Dubai Golden Shaheen Sponsored By Nakheel (Group 1)

The veteran Switzerland was the brilliant winner of this last year, leading off the turn to storm clear with Red Le Zele coming from a long way back to finish second. The winner is now nine but showed no sign of deterioration on his reappearance in January. The runner-up was beaten just over a length by LEMON POP (NAP) in the Grade 1 February Stakes at Tokyo and the winner, who was scoring for the eighth time, appears to be getting better with age. Gunite won six of 11 starts in the USA including a Saratoga Grade 1 and produced a superb effort to finish runner-up in the Riyadh Dirt Sprint last month. Sibelius is greatly respected from his inside berth with Ryan Moore on board.

Lord North dead-heated for this last year having won easily in 2021. He warmed up with an impressive success at Lingfield and looks certain to give a good account again. Vin De Garde finished fastest of all a year ago and was only beaten a nose. He's only had two subsequent starts and could repay each-way interest. SERIFOS is a high-class performer in Japan having won five times including the Grade 1 Mile Championship at Hanshin in November. He goes well fresh so the lack of a recent run won't be a problem. Nations Pride won the Dubai Millennium on Super Saturday while Junko has some smart form in France and would be suited better than most if forecast rain arrives. 16:00 Longines Dubai Sheema Classic (Group 1)

Japan had three of the first five a year ago and have the likely favourite in the top-rated EQUINOX, narrowly beaten in two Grade 1 races last spring before winning two at the back-end of last year. He looks an outstanding prospect and will take all the beating. He holds compatriot Shahryar on their run at Tokyo in October and may have more to fear from Mostahdaf, an impressive winner of a lucrative Group 3 at Riyadh last month. Rebel's Romance missed an intended prep run a few weeks back but arrives on a six-timer and has won at Group 1 level in his last three starts, including the Breeders' Cup Turf at Keeneland. Irish Derby winner Westover didn't enjoy the soft ground in the Arc but looks set for a good campaign. 16:35 Dubai World Cup Sponsored By Emirates Airline (Group 1)