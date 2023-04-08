Timeform highlight a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag of note on Saturday.

The Ratings Banker Tenebrism - 15:30 Cork

Tenebrism, an impressive winner of the Group 1 Cheveley Park Stakes on just her second start as a two-year-old, spent most of last season competing over seven furlongs or a mile but she shaped with plenty of promise on her return to six furlongs in the Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot in October. Tenebrism was a creditable fifth of 18 behind Kinross but it's worth noting that she was second home on the far side, leading that group over a furlong out until passed by Rohaan inside the final 100 yards. She sets the standard based on the form she showed when winning the Prix Jean Prat over seven furlongs at Deauville last season, but she remains unexposed as a sprinter and could be capable of even better at six furlongs. She is 6 lb clear of Moss Tucker on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and at least 14 lb ahead of the remainder, while her Cheveley Park success, which came six months after making a winning debut, shows she can be effective when fresh.

The Big Improver Verdant Place - 16:30 Fairyhouse

Verdant Place failed to make much of an impact in a trio of maidens at around two miles, but he offered more encouragement when upped in trip on his handicap debut at Punchestown in November, staying on well into third. Verdant Place confirmed that promise by getting off the mark back at Punchestown in January, asserting on the run-in to justify support, and he raised his game again to follow up at the same venue a month later. His latest success was achieved over three miles and there should be plenty more to come from him over staying trips, while a 10 lb higher mark is partially offset by the booking of a promising 7 lb claimer.

The Timeform Flag Storm Tiger - 14:30 Carlisle Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Point winner Storm Tiger showed only modest form over hurdles but he has made an encouraging start over fences and could have more to offer in this sphere. He stayed on well to finish runner-up on his chasing debut at Ayr in February and may well have filled the same position at Musselburgh on his next outing had he not nearly fallen at the last (he lost two places on the run-in). He again shaped better than the result would suggest when third here last time, faring by far the best of those ridden off the steady pace for most of the race, and the way he kept on up the run-in was encouraging. He looks well treated off the same mark in a lower grade race.