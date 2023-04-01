Timeform highlight a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag of note on Saturday.

The Ratings Banker Lord of Kerak - 15:55 Uttoxeter

Lord of Kerak put in a lacklustre display when a distant third on his chasing debut at Chepstow, but he left that form well behind when runner-up at Wetherby 11 days ago. Lord of Kerak was beaten a length and a half by a promising rival in Famous Bridge - the pair were 24 lengths clear of the only other finisher - but he may have gone close had he not got the second-last wrong when the race was still in the balance. Still, that was an encouraging effort from Lord of Kerak and one which suggests he's a well-handicapped chaser who will be able to hold his own in more competitive events. First he gets the opportunity to run off the same mark in another five-runner affair, and he is 3 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings here.

The Big Improver Poker Face - 16:10 Doncaster

Poker Face created an excellent impression during his first campaign last season, winning all three starts in the style of an exciting prospect. Poker Face put the race to bed in a matter of strides when making a successful belated debut in a mile maiden at Pontefract in September, and he then produced an improved performance to brush aside another winner at Newcastle, clocking a good overall and sectional time in the process. Those performances suggested Poker Face may have been let in lightly on his handicap debut and he proved that point in emphatic fashion, storming eight and a half lengths clear in a mile-and-a-quarter-event at Pontefract. He saw things out thoroughly on that occasion so the drop back to a mile isn't an obvious move, but with the ceiling of his ability yet to be identified he's worth siding with on his first crack at Listed level.

The Timeform Flag The Grey Falco - 14:52 Stratford Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

The Grey Falco folded quickly and was pulled-up at Fontwell on his first start for Ben Pauling after being given an aggressive ride on rain-softened ground, but he shaped with clear promise when third at Southwell 12 days ago, catching the eye with the late headway he made. The cheekpieces The Grey Falco wore at Fontwell were quickly discarded and he was given a more patient ride at Southwell, creeping closer approaching the home turn. He was never able to get on terms with the front pair but kept on in encouraging style, offering hope that he has more to offer for this yard after only a couple of starts. The Grey Falco won off a 7 lb higher mark over hurdles last year and is clearly on a good mark if he can build on the promise of his latest effort.

Weekend Preview: Lincoln day at Doncaster