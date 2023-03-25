Timeform highlight a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag of note on Saturday.

The Ratings Banker Boldmere - 17:00 Newbury

Boldmere understandably looked rusty on his debut for Alex Hales at Doncaster in December on his first start since May 2021, but he took a big step forward on that effort to land a veterans' chase at the same venue last month. Boldmere, making his first appearance in veterans' company, jumped and travelled well, and scored by seven and a half lengths after pressing on early in the straight. A 6 lb rise in the weights is fair and it's worth noting that he remains well treated on his old form - he is 3 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

The Big Improver Walk In The Storm - 13:58 Bangor

Walk In The Storm offered encouragement when running on well in fourth at Uttoxeter on her qualifying run and she built on that promise to finish runner-up on her handicap debut at Ffos Las a few weeks ago, looking well served by stepping back up to two and a half miles. Walk In The Storm ran on well after getting outpaced, shaping like she would appreciate an even stiffer test of stamina, so she promises to improve again for this step up to two miles and seven furlongs. She's from a good jumping family - she's by Walk In The Park and is a half-sister to King George VI Chase winner Tornado Flyer, while her dam is a half-sister to Hurricane Fly - and it's worth remembering that she showed enough ability to win a bumper last season.

"I think she's really well handicapped" | Weekend preview: Newbury & the Curragh

The Timeform Flag Badri - 15:30 Lingfield Horse In Focus, Jockey Uplift, Top-Rated

Badri appreciated the drop to five furlongs when scoring on his return from a four-month break at Newcastle in February and he justified support to follow up over the same course and distance last week. Badri, who was confirming the form with four reopposing rivals, came out on top in a strong-looking race and he still appears well treated following a 3 lb rise in the weights for that half-length success. He also has the benefit of ace apprentice Billy Loughnane claiming 5 lb and he looks up to completing the hat-trick.