Timeform highlight a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag of note on Saturday.

The Ratings Banker Burrows Hall - 16:35 Newcastle

Burrows Hall, a half-brother to a couple of useful hurdlers in Burrows Edge and Burrows Park, shaped with promise when third on his handicap debut over two miles at Wetherby earlier this month, for all he was unable to justify market support. Burrows Hall found the two-mile trip at Wetherby presenting an inadequate test of stamina, but he left the impression that he can take advantage of this mark when presented with a more suitable test of stamina. His runner-up effort in novice company at Hexham, where he also shaped as if in need of a longer trip, also suggests that he is better than this BHA mark of 93, and he is 3 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. He can also raise his game with the step up to two and a half miles promising to bring out further improvement.

The Big Improver Iron Bridge - 15:35 Uttoxeter

Iron Bridge won his only start in a bumper for his previous yard and both starts over hurdles for Jonjo O'Neill, and he made the perfect start over fences at Carlisle in October, impressing with his strength at the finish in that two-and-a-half mile novice handicap chase. Iron Bridge lost his unbeaten record when only fifth at Chepstow, where he was unsuited by a steady gallop on a sound surface placing too much emphasis on speed, but he returned to winning ways when finishing alone in a match at Haydock and then enhanced his reputation with a good second in open handicap company at Warwick last month. That two-and-a-half-mile handicap was the most competitive race Iron Bridge had contested and he fared well over a trip short of his best, sticking to his task in pleasing fashion to take second on the run-in. He will appreciate this step up in trip and the return to a more galloping course, so looks set to improve.

The Timeform Flag Kotmask - 13:25 Fontwell Horses For Courses, Top-Rated

Kotmask made a successful British debut for this stable in a two-and-a-quarter mile juvenile around here last season and he underlined his effectiveness at this venue when a creditable runner-up over this course and distance earlier this month. Kotmask was unable to go with the winner who found a good turn of foot, but he would have finished a bit closer had he not blundered at the second-last. He's been beaten on all six starts in handicaps, including on three occasions when he was favourite, but he has been eased 1 lb since his latest effort and appeals as being on a competitive mark, while it's worth noting his conditional jockey can take off 10 lb.