Timeform highlight a ratings choice, a big improver and a Flag of note on day two of the Cheltenham Festival.

The Ratings Banker Gerri Colombe - 14:10 Cheltenham

Gerri Colombe, a winner of both starts in bumpers and over hurdles, has maintained his unbeaten record over fences this season, winning all three outings. Gerri Colombe put in an assured round of jumping on his way to registering an authoritative success in a beginners' chase at Fairyhouse in November, and he built on that when landing the Grade 1 Faugheen Novices' Chase at Limerick the following month, again impressing with how fluent he was over his fences. He ran to a similar very smart level when landing another Grade 1 at Sandown last month, and the form he has shown is the best on offer here (he is at least 3 lb clear of his rivals on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings). His strength at the finish in those races at around two and a half miles suggests he can raise his game again over this longer trip, so he stands out as the one to beat.

The Big Improver Impaire et Passe - 13:30 Cheltenham

Impaire et Passe, an easy winner of a bumper on his only start in France, looked like an exciting prospect when making a successful start over hurdles for Willie Mullins at Naas in December, easily quickening 18 lengths clear in the style of one to follow. Impaire et Passe then maintained his unbeaten record in the Grade 2 Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle, adding his name to an illustrious list that includes stablemates Vautour, Douvan and Min. He faced a relatively straightforward task in the Moscow Flyer, but Impaire et Passe got the job done in style, showing plenty of speed dropped down to two miles to quicken six and a half lengths clear. He has not had to show anything like the limit of his ability yet and he has the Timeform Large P attached to his rating to denote that he's capable of much better when the situation demands it.

The Timeform Flag Delta Work - 16:10 Cheltenham Flags: Horses For Courses, Top-Rated

Delta Work, a five-time Grade 1-winning chaser, struggled in the early part of last season but he produced a smart effort on his first outing in a cross-country chase to deny stablemate Tiger Roll in this event 12 months ago. Delta Work jumped soundly in the main, taking to the course brilliantly for one having their first try over it, and he dug deep after the last to overhaul Tiger Roll and deny that one a sixth Festival success. He was a good third in the Grand National on his final start last season, shaping better than the distance beaten would suggest after making a big move to get back into contention after finding himself well back following a couple of mistakes, and he didn't need to be anywhere near his best to make a winning return in a cross-country event at Punchestown in November. He then lost his unbeaten record in cross-country events when third in a handicap here in January, but he was giving lumps of weight to his rivals and underlined his status as being the one to beat at the Festival. A rare spin over hurdles in the Boyne last month will have blown away any cobwebs and he can retain his title.